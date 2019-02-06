Stocks in the news: HPCL, Axis Bank, Blue Star, Lupin, Marico, Cipla, Siemens, NBCC, Adani Green

Here are stocks that are in news today:

Results Today: JSW Steel, Siemens, Cipla, Lupin, Adani Ports, Adani Power, Allahabad Bank, IGL, Punj Lloyd, CG Power, PTC India, Venkys

Tech Mahindra Q3 profit rises 13% QoQ, revenue surges 3.6%

Strides Pharma Science gets EIR from USFDA on continued GMP status for the flagship facility in Bangalore

Jubilant Life & Jubilant Food - Jubilant Enpro Pvt. Ltd. (a promoter group company), has decided not to charge the corporate brand royalty of 0.25% of the consolidated revenues of the company and the same stands withdrawn.

HCL Technologies and Harris Geospatial Solutions partner to deliver advanced analytics solutions for the utility industry

Century Plyboards approved a proposal for setting-up a Particle Board and MDF Unit at Uttar Pradesh.

Majesco releases new electronic billing and payment solution built using Majesco Digital 1st Insuran

Lupin Launches Clomipramine Hydrochloride Capsules USP

Marico: The company's net profit grew 13 percent at Rs 251.7 crore.

HPCL: The profit has fallen 77 percent to Rs 247.5 crore against previous quarter.

Axis Bank: RBI has imposed a penalty of Rs 2 crore.

RBI Imposes Rs 1 crore penalty on Syndicate Bank

Blue Star: Profit for Q3 fell 15 percent to Rs 13.2 crore.

Bombay Dyeing: The company has posted a net loss of Rs 142.8 crore

NBCC secured the total business of Rs 355.90 crore in the month of January, 2019

Bank of Baroda has revised Marginal Cost of Funds Based Lending Rate (MCLR) w.e.f. 07th February 2019

Adani Green commissioned 12 MWac Wind Power Project and award of 390 MWac Hybrid Project to Wholly-owned subsidiaries of the company

Cons net profit at Rs 152.7 cr vs Rs 19.7 cr (QoQ)

Net loss at Rs 530.7 cr Vs Rs 180 cr loss (YoY)

Net loss at Rs 83.2 cr Vs Rs 89.6 cr loss (YoY)

Net loss at Rs 42.1 cr Vs Rs 35.7 cr loss (YoY)

Net profit at Rs 11.1 cr Vs Rs 5.1 cr (YoY)

Net profit at Rs 70.3 cr Vs Rs 10.7 cr (YoY)

Net profit down 0.8% at Rs 38.2 cr Vs Rs 38.5 cr (YoY)

Net profit down 7.9% at Rs 4.9 cr Vs Rs 5.3 cr (YoY)

Net profit at Rs 11.6 cr Vs Rs 0.4 cr (YoY)

Net profit up 31.7% at Rs 59.4 cr Vs Rs 45.1 cr (YoY)

Net loss at Rs 30.1 cr Vs Rs 33.5 cr loss (QoQ)

Net profit down 3.6% at Rs 5.3 cr Vs Rs 5.5 cr (QoQ)

Net loss at Rs 35.5 cr vs loss of Rs 111.1 cr (YoY)

Net profit up 13.6% at Rs 41.7 cr Vs Rs 36.7 cr (YoY)

Net profit up 40.2% at Rs 25.1 cr Vs Rs 17.9 cr (QoQ)

Net profit up 13% at Rs 60.6 cr vs Rs 53.8 cr (YoY)

Net profit down 23.2% at Rs 9.6 cr Vs Rs 12.5 cr (YoY)

Net profit at Rs 1.1 cr Vs Rs 81.9 cr (YoY)

Net profit at Rs 266 cr Vs Rs 831.6 cr (YoY)

Net loss at Rs 1,538 cr Vs Rs 146.1 cr (YoY)

Net profit up 42% at Rs 206 cr Vs Rs 145 crore (YoY)

Net profit down 19.6% at Rs 3.7 cr Vs Rs 4.6 cr (YoY)

Net profit up 15.6% at Rs 238.2 cr Vs Rs 206 cr (YoY)

Analyst or Board Meet/Briefings

Tube Investments: The company will hold analysts call to discuss financial results on February 7, 2019.

Natco Pharma: The company will host earnings call on February 13, 2019.

CRISIL: Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management will meet the company on February 15, 2019.

AIA Engineering: The company will hold a conference call on February 8, 2019.