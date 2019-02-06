App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Feb 06, 2019 08:58 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Stocks in the news: HPCL, Axis Bank, Blue Star, Lupin, Marico, Cipla, Siemens, NBCC, Adani Green

Natco Pharma | Bombay Dyeing | Syndicate Bank | HPCL and Axis Bnak are stocks, which are in news today.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Here are stocks that are in news today:

Results Today: JSW Steel, Siemens, Cipla, Lupin, Adani Ports, Adani Power, Allahabad Bank, IGL, Punj Lloyd, CG Power, PTC India, Venkys

Tech Mahindra Q3 profit rises 13% QoQ, revenue surges 3.6%

Strides Pharma Science gets EIR from USFDA on continued GMP status for the flagship facility in Bangalore

related news

Jubilant Life & Jubilant Food - Jubilant Enpro Pvt. Ltd. (a promoter group company), has decided not to charge the corporate brand royalty of 0.25% of the consolidated revenues of the company and the same stands withdrawn.

HCL Technologies and Harris Geospatial Solutions partner to deliver advanced analytics solutions for the utility industry

Century Plyboards approved a proposal for setting-up a Particle Board and MDF Unit at Uttar Pradesh.

Majesco releases new electronic billing and payment solution built using Majesco Digital 1st Insuran

Lupin Launches Clomipramine Hydrochloride Capsules USP

Marico: The company's net profit grew 13 percent at Rs 251.7 crore.

HPCL: The profit has fallen 77 percent to Rs 247.5 crore against previous quarter.

Axis Bank: RBI has imposed a penalty of Rs 2 crore.

RBI Imposes Rs 1 crore penalty on Syndicate Bank

Blue Star: Profit for Q3 fell 15 percent to Rs 13.2 crore.

Bombay Dyeing: The company has posted a net loss of Rs 142.8 crore

NBCC secured the total business of Rs 355.90 crore in the month of January, 2019

Bank of Baroda has revised Marginal Cost of Funds Based Lending Rate (MCLR) w.e.f. 07th February 2019

Adani Green commissioned 12 MWac Wind Power Project and award of 390 MWac Hybrid Project to Wholly-owned subsidiaries of the company

Dish TV Q3

Cons net profit at Rs 152.7 cr vs Rs 19.7 cr (QoQ)

Uttam Galva Q3

Net loss at Rs 530.7 cr Vs Rs 180 cr loss (YoY)

Arshiya Q3

Net loss at Rs 83.2 cr Vs Rs 89.6 cr loss (YoY)

Adlabs Entertainment Q3

Net loss at Rs 42.1 cr Vs Rs 35.7 cr loss (YoY)

GEECEE Ventures Q3

Net profit at Rs 11.1 cr Vs Rs 5.1 cr (YoY)

Fairchem Speciality Q3

Net profit at Rs 70.3 cr Vs Rs 10.7 cr (YoY)

LT Foods Q3

Net profit down 0.8% at Rs 38.2 cr Vs Rs 38.5 cr (YoY)

Saint Gobain Q3

Net profit down 7.9% at Rs 4.9 cr Vs Rs 5.3 cr (YoY)

Hitech Corporation Q3

Net profit at Rs 11.6 cr Vs Rs 0.4 cr (YoY)

Brigade Enterprises Q3

Net profit up 31.7% at Rs 59.4 cr Vs Rs 45.1 cr (YoY)

HCL Infosystems Q3

Net loss at Rs 30.1 cr Vs Rs 33.5 cr loss (QoQ)

RPG Life Sciences Q3

Net profit down 3.6% at Rs 5.3 cr Vs Rs 5.5 cr (QoQ)

Usha Martin Q3

Net loss at Rs 35.5 cr vs loss of Rs 111.1 cr (YoY)

V-Mart Retail Q3

Net profit up 13.6% at Rs 41.7 cr Vs Rs 36.7 cr (YoY)

Suven Life Sciences Q3

Net profit up 40.2% at Rs 25.1 cr Vs Rs 17.9 cr (QoQ)

Sobha Q3

Net profit up 13% at Rs 60.6 cr vs Rs 53.8 cr (YoY)

Prataap Snacks Q3

Net profit down 23.2% at Rs 9.6 cr Vs Rs 12.5 cr (YoY)

Future Enterprises Q3

Net profit at Rs 1.1 cr Vs Rs 81.9 cr (YoY)

Tata Chemicals Q3

Net profit at Rs 266 cr Vs Rs 831.6 cr (YoY)

IDFC First Bank Q3

Net loss at Rs 1,538 cr Vs Rs 146.1 cr (YoY)

Aditya Birla Cap Q3

Net profit up 42% at Rs 206 cr Vs Rs 145 crore (YoY)

Jai Corp Q3

Net profit down 19.6% at Rs 3.7 cr Vs Rs 4.6 cr (YoY)

Torrent Power Q3

Net profit up 15.6% at Rs 238.2 cr Vs Rs 206 cr (YoY)

Analyst or Board Meet/Briefings

Tube Investments: The company will hold analysts call to discuss financial results on February 7, 2019.

Natco Pharma: The company will host earnings call on February 13, 2019.

CRISIL: Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management will meet the company on February 15, 2019.

AIA Engineering: The company will hold a conference call on February 8, 2019.
First Published on Feb 6, 2019 07:58 am

tags #Stocks in News

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.