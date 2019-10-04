App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 04, 2019 08:01 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Stocks in the news: Hindalco Industries, UCO Bank, Orient Cement, Dhampur Sugar, New India Assurance

Sintex Plastics Technology | Hindalco Industries | UCO Bank | Dhampur Sugar and New India Assurance are stocks, which are in news today.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Here are the stocks that are in news today:

Dhampur Sugar Mills successfully launched Country Liquor at its Distillery unit at Dhampur.

Orient Cement - CARE Ratings assigns CARE AA- to the Long term Bank facilities and CARE Al+ to the Commercial Paper issue of the company

UCO Bank board approves the proposal for the issue of equity shares on preferential basis to Government of India against capital infusion of Rs 2,130 crore

Hindalco Industries - Novelis receives approval from European Commission for proposed acquisition of Aleris

Sintex Plastics Technology's independent director Sandeep M Singhi resigns w.e.f. October 02, 2019

New India Assurance Company signs pact to enter into ICA for company's exposure to debt instruments of Reliance Home Finance & DHFL

Indian Hotels: Anheuser Busch InBev signs Rs 150 crore agreement with Indian Hotels. It plans to open 15 microbreweries in over five years

Manpasand Beverages: Statutory auditor Batliboi & Purohit resigns effective October 3

First Published on Oct 4, 2019 08:01 am

tags #Stocks in News

