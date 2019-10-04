Stocks in the news: Hindalco Industries, UCO Bank, Orient Cement, Dhampur Sugar, New India Assurance

Sintex Plastics Technology | Hindalco Industries | UCO Bank | Dhampur Sugar and New India Assurance are stocks, which are in news today.
Here are the stocks that are in news today:
Dhampur Sugar Mills successfully launched Country Liquor at its Distillery unit at Dhampur.
Orient Cement - CARE Ratings assigns CARE AA- to the Long term Bank facilities and CARE Al+ to the Commercial Paper issue of the company
UCO Bank board approves the proposal for the issue of equity shares on preferential basis to Government of India against capital infusion of Rs 2,130 crore
Hindalco Industries - Novelis receives approval from European Commission for proposed acquisition of Aleris
Sintex Plastics Technology's independent director Sandeep M Singhi resigns w.e.f. October 02, 2019
New India Assurance Company signs pact to enter into ICA for company's exposure to debt instruments of Reliance Home Finance & DHFL
Indian Hotels: Anheuser Busch InBev signs Rs 150 crore agreement with Indian Hotels. It plans to open 15 microbreweries in over five yearsManpasand Beverages: Statutory auditor Batliboi & Purohit resigns effective October 3