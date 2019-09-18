Stocks in the news: Hindalco, Balmer Lawrie, Ahluwalia Contracts, Bajaj Finance, Coffee Day, Guj Alkalies

Here are the stocks that are in news today:

Bajaj Finance: The board of the company has approved raising up to Rs 8,500 crore via QIP.

Hindalco debuts on Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) 2019 in the emerging markets category

Coffee Day: The company has executed the definitive agreements with entities belonging to Blackstone Group and the Salarpuria Sattva Group for investment in GV Techparks Private Limited. The transaction is at an enterprise value of Rs 2,700 crore and will substantially bring down the debt level of the group.

DHFL: The company has defaulted on a total of Rs 256 crore worth of interest payment on NCDs.

Ahluwalia Contracts: The company bagged an order of Rs 407 crore in Rewari, Haryana.

Gujarat Alkalies: The company has completed commissioning of 20 MW AC solar power plant installation at Charanka.

Sunteck Realty: The company acquired the premium project in Mumbai for mixed-use development.

Balmer Lawrie: The company has deferred decision on bonus share issue.

NCC: Aditya Birla Sun Life MF has bought 2.2 percent stake in the company.

BSE permitted listing & commencement of trading for IIFL Wealth from September 19

BSE permitted listing & commencement of trading for IIFL Securities from September 20

Jump Networks signs annual digital services agreement of minimum guaranteed revenues of Rs 100 crore to provide wholesale VolP services.

Supreme Infrastructure appoints Pankaj Sharma as chief executive officer of the company w.e.f. September 17, 2019

Mahindra & Mahindra acquires 100 percent in Mahindra Bangladesh Private Limited

ITD Cementation: Current long term rating of ICRA A and short term rating as ICRA A1 have been placed under rating watch with developing implications.

TNPL - ICRA reaffirmed ICRA A rating on the fund based term loan with outlook revised to stable from negative

Indiabulls Housing Finance made timely payment of interest on NCDs

Alankit - NCLT sanctioned scheme of arrangement in which Europlus Financial Services and Euro Global Brokers now merge into Alankit Technologies

CG Power case: Sebi bans Gautham Thapar, 3 others from mkts; orders forensic audit - PTI

MSTC: Bihar State Road Transport Corporation has appointed company as a selling agent to sell all categories of goods and equipment for a period of three years

Magma Fincorp entered into co-origination arrangement with ICICI Bank for asset backed finance business