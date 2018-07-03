Stocks in the news: Hero MotoCorp, Dr Reddy’s Labs, Nestle, Tata Power, NCC

Here are stocks that are in news today:

Dr Reddy’s Labs: Company announces launch of Repatha in India

Aurobindo Pharma: The firm has received USFDA approval for Ibuprofen OTC capsules. It is a painkiller drug

Tata Power: Tata Power Renewable Energy commissioned 100 MW solar capacity in Andhra Pradesh

Strides Shasun receives USFDA approval for Ibuprofen OTC Tablets

NCC: Gets four orders worth Rs 2,061 crore in June

Rico Auto Industries shut loss making unit in Dharuhera Plant (Haryana)

Mahindra Lifespace: MD Anita Arjundar resigns, effective September 30

Capital First entered into agreement to acquire 7.03% of stake in Village Financial Services

Hero MotoCorp: Total sales rise 12.9 percent at 7.04 lakh units against 6.24 lakh units (YoY)

Crest Ventures sold 10,000 equity shares in its wholly owned subsidiary viz. Caladium Properties for a total consideration of Rs 1,92,60,000

Nestle India introduces NESPLUS - an exciting new range of breakfast cereals

Parag Milk Foods approved acquiring of patented product rights from the Sweden based organization

Greenply Industries commences commercial production of Medium Density Fibreboard (MDF) at its Andhra Pradesh manufacturing unit

NIIT Tech establishes a center of excellence for its digital transformation practice in Bengaluru

Bankers' panel suggests 5-pronged strategy to tackle NPAs, no proposal to create a bad bank

Mangalore Refinery board considered the proposal for enhancement of public shareholding limit to 25% via pref allotment

I-Sec IPO: Sebi asks ICICI Pru MF to return Rs 240-cr of investors money to schemes

Tech Mahindra partners US-based LIFARS for digital forensics platform

Tata Power to seek shareholders' nod to raise up to Rs 5,500 cr via NCDs

Hero MotoCorp hikes prices by up to Rs 500 to offset rising input costs

GSFC inks licence pact with Mitsui Chemicals to set up plant

ONGC board gives nod to explore group restructuring options