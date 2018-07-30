Stocks in the news: HDFC, JK Cement, ICICI Bank, Thyrocare, PNB, Captain Polyplast

Here are the stocks that are in the news today:

Results Today: Tech Mahindra, HDFC, Axis Bank, Avenue Supermarts, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company, InterGlobe Aviation, Can Fin Homes, Godrej Consumer Products, Idea Cellular, RITES, Gujarat Gas, Shree Cement, IDFC, IDFC Bank, Escorts, GSPL, Central Bank of India, Century Textile, Chennai Petroleum, Aban Offshore, Asian Hotel (East), HG Infra, India Nippon, Jaiprakash Associates, KCP, KPR Mills, Mafatlal Indus, Mahindra Lifespace, Monte Carlo, Munjal Showa, Oberoi Realty, Piramal Enterprises, Sharda Cropchem, Solar Industries, Srikalahasthi Pipes, Supreme Petrochem, Swaraj Engines, Texmaco Rail, The New India Assurance

TCNS Clothing to make stock market debut today

ICICI Bank: Q1 net loss at Rs 119.5 crore versus profit of Rs 2,049 crore; NII rises 9.2 percent at Rs 6,102 crore versus Rs 5,590 crore (YoY).

RIL in discussion to acquire 5% stake in VAKT Holdings Limited (VHL) - UK

Bank of Baroda: Q1 profit jumps sharply to Rs 528.3 crore versus Rs 203.4 crore; NII rises 28.7 percent to Rs 4,381 crore versus Rs 3,405 crore (YoY).

Indian Overseas Bank: Q1 net loss widens to Rs 919 crore versus loss of Rs 499 crore; NII increases 18 percent to Rs 1,208.1 crore versus Rs 1,024.6 crore (YoY).

HCL Technologies: Q1 profit rises 7.9 percent to Rs 2,403 crore versus Rs 2,227 crore; revenue increases 5.3 percent to Rs 13,878 crore versus Rs 13,179 crore; dollar revenue rises 0.8 percent to $2,055 millio versus $2,038 million (QoQ).

HCL Technologies Guidance: FY19 constant currency revenue growth maintained at 9.5-11.5 percent and EBIT margin at 19.5-20.5 percent.

Unichem Laboratories: Q1 net loss at Rs 20.7 crore versus profit of Rs 1.5 crore; revenue rises 42.6 percent to Rs 201.4 crore versus Rs 141.3 crore (YoY).

Gujarat Ambuja Exports: Q1 profit jumps to Rs 53.1 crore versus Rs 16.8 crore; revenue rises 16.3 percent to Rs 804.2 crore versus Rs 691.3 crore (YoY).

Infosys to expand presence in Noida, Uttar Pradesh

NTPC: Q1 profit falls 1.1 percent to Rs 2,588.1 crore versus Rs 2,618.2 crore; revenue increases 14.2 percent to Rs 22,703 crore versus Rs 19,879.3 crore (YoY).

Lumax Industries: Q1 profit rises 33.2 percent to Rs 20 crore versus Rs 15.2 crore; revenue jumps 45.2 percent to Rs 496.2 crore versus Rs 340.5 crore (YoY).

JK Cement: Q1 profit declines 37.8 percent to Rs 49.32 crore versus Rs 79.32 crore; revenue rises 7.1 percent to Rs 1,115.6 crore versus Rs 1,041.5 crore (YoY).

Punjab National Bank: PNB MetLife filed draft red herring prospectus with the SEBI for its IPO. Punjab National Bank, MetLife, M Pallonji Group, Elpro International, IGE and Jammu & Kashmir Bank will dilute stake in the IPO.

HDFC AMC fixes final offer price at Rs 1,100 per share, raises Rs 2,800.33 crore via IPO

State-run railway consulting company RITES secured export order of $82.63 million (approximately Rs 567 crore).

Adani Green Energy: The tender of UPNEDA won by the company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Mahoba Solar (UP) Private Limited for setting up 250 MWac solar generation project has been annulled by UPNEDA.

Persistent Systems: Q1 profit rises to Rs 87.35 crore versus Rs 73.7 crore; revenue increases to Rs 834.28 crore versus Rs 752.5 crore (QoQ).

Lumax Auto Technologies: Q1 profit jumps to Rs 19.50 crore versus Rs 11.68 cr; revenue surges to Rs 332.99 crore versus Rs 235.6 crore (YoY).

SMS Pharmaceuticals: Q1 profit increases to Rs 10.11 crore versus Rs 9.23 crore; revenue falls to Rs 125.1 crore versus Rs 130 crore (YoY).

Excel Crop Care: Q1 profit jumps to Rs 38.50 crore versus Rs 23.90 crore; revenue spikes to Rs 399.70 crore versus Rs 296.25 crore (YoY).

Indraprastha Medical Corporation: Q1 profit rises to Rs 6.48 crore versus Rs 4.75 crore; revenue increases to Rs 189.4 crore versus Rs 185 crore (YoY).

Balmer Lawrie: Q1 profit climbs to Rs 38.9 crore versus Rs 29.9 crore; revenue increases to Rs 489 crore versus Rs 465.35 crore (YoY).

Prestige Estate Projects: Q1 consolidated profit rises to Rs 130.4 crore versus Rs 119.1 crore; revenue falls to Rs 861.3 crore versus Rs 1,279.6 crore (YoY).

Automobile Corporation of Goa: Q1 profit rises to Rs 6.46 crore versus Rs 5.85 crore; revenue rises to Rs 123.51 crore versus Rs 117.64 crore (YoY).

Genus Power Infrastructure: Q1 profit rises to Rs 14.38 crore versus Rs 14.22 crore; revenue increases to Rs 238.57 crore versus Rs 182.8 crore (YoY).

Ramkrishna Forgings: Q1 profit 27.71 crore versus Rs 9.08 crore; revenue spikes to Rs 410.5 crore versus Rs 258.17 crore (YoY).

RS Software: Q1 loss at Rs 6.71 crore versus Rs 6.73 crore; revenue falls to Rs 12.70 crore versus Rs 15.33 crore (QoQ).

Schneider Electric Infrastructure: Q1 profit at Rs 7.67 crore versus loss of Rs Rs 23.5 crore; revenue jumps to Rs 343.3 crore versus Rs 288.76 crore (YoY).

Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys: Consequent to amicable resolution of all issues following a discussion with the Union, work has resumed at Sukinda & Mahagiri Mines.

Thyrocare Technologies: A meeting of the board of directors of the company will be held on August 4 to consider a proposal to buy back equity shares.

Captain Polyplast: Board approved sub-division of existing 1 (one) equity share of Rs 10 each fully paid up into 5 shares of Rs 2 each fully paid-up.

GKB Ophthalmics: Board approved allotment of 4,87,000 equity shares on a preferential basis to non- promoters / non- promoter groups for an issue price of Rs 155.

Damodar Industries: Board has approved sub-division of face value of equity shares from Rs 10 to Rs 5.

IDFC Bank: A meeting of the equity shareholders is scheduled on Monday to consider the Composite Scheme of Amalgamation of Capital First and Capital First Home Finance and Capital First Securities with the bank.

KIC Metaliks: Board approved sub-division of equity shares of the company of face value of Rs 10 each into 5 equity shares of face value of Rs 2 each.

Karda Constructions: Company has received Rs 12 crore work order for drilling and blasting works in relation to land development at Navi Mumbai International Airport.

NTPC approved issue of NCDs worth Rs 12000 crore

Jubilant Life Sciences: Any fund raising which may be undertaken by JPL will be by way of an IPO and that the maximum dilution of the company's shareholding in JPL in the IPO (including any sale of shares of JPL by the Company) will be up to 20 percent of the fully diluted issued and paid-up equity share capital of JPL.

Muthoot Microfin files DRHP with Sebi for IPO

PNB Metlife filed DRHP on July 27

Sundaram Finance raises interest rate on fixed deposits on select maturities

JK Cement gets shareholders' nod to raise Rs 500 cr via NCDs

NMDC wins race for gold mine in AP

Sun Pharma recalls over 2,500 bottles of diabetes drug from US

Adani Green - The tender of UPNEDA won by Adani Green Energy, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Mahoba Solar (UP) for setting up 250 MWac solar generation project has been annulled by UPNEDA

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.