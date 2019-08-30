Stocks in the news: HDFC Bank, Wipro, Adani Green, Future Retail, Lokesh Machines, Premier Explosives

Her are the stocks that are in news today:

HDFC Bank agrees to sell its entire stake of 10 percent in the equity share capital of Goods & Services Tax Network for a total consideration of Rs 1 crore to various State Governments and Union Territories

Adani Green Energy signs securities purchase agreement for acquisition of 205 MW operating solar assets of Essel Green Energy and Essel Infraprojects

CARE Ratings has reaffirmed CARE A1+ rating to the commercial paper of Future Retail

PNC Infratech bags a national highway EPC project of Rs 1062 crore

Grasim Industries board approves increase in limits for issue of NCD’s of upto Rs 2,500 crore

Trivikram Arun Ramanathan resigns from the position of director of Mahanagar Gas

ICRA terminates the employment of Naresh Takkar as managing director and Group CEO

Vipul Agarwal, Interim COO remains responsible for the day-to-day operation until a CEO is appointed

MAS Financial Services' finance committee decided to further invest the funds upto Rs 10 crore in MAS Rural Housing & Mortgage Finance

CARE rating revised rating of Lokesh Machines' long term bank facilities at CARE BB+, while reaffirmed short term bank facilities rating at CARE A4

Wipro, Google Cloud expand partnership to accelerate digital transformation for enterprises

CARE Ratings has reaffirmed CARE A1+ rating to the commercial paper of Future Enterprises