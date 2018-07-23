Stocks in the news: HDFC Bank, ACC, United Spirits, UPL, Cadila, Wipro, Bata

Here are the stocks which are in news today:

Results Today: United Spirits, L&T Infotech, ACC, L&T Technology Services, ICICI Securities, Vijaya Bank, Tejas network, V-Mart Retail, Welspun Corp, Saregama India, Delta Corp, Balaji Amines, Granules India, Greenlam Industries, Hindustan Oil Exploration, Hindustan Zinc, Indianbulls Ventures, Lakshmi Machine Works, Linde India, Alicon Castalloy, Rane Engine Valve

Wipro: Q1 It services rupee revenue rises 2.1 percent at Rs 13,700 crore versus Rs 13,412 crore; EBIT gains 24 percent at Rs 2,397 crore versus Rs 1,932.3 crore; EBIT margin expands to 17.5 percent versus 14.4 percent; Dollar revenue down 1.7 percent at $2,026.5 million versus $2,062 million (QoQ).

Wipro Guidance: Company sees Q2 IT services revenue in $2.01-$2.05 billion range, a growth of 0.3-2.3 percent over Q1.

Havells: Q1 profit rises 73 percent at Rs 210.4 crore versus Rs 121.4 crore; revenue increases 39.5 percent to Rs 2,596.3 crore versus Rs 1,860.5 crore (YoY).

Bata: Q1 profit rises 36.6 percent at Rs 82.5 crore versus Rs 60.4 crore; revenue increases 8.3 percent to Rs 797.3 crore versus Rs 736.1 crore (YoY).

Just Dial: Q1 profit rises to Rs 38.53 crore versus Rs 38.16 crore; revenue increases to Rs 211.43 crore versus Rs 190.04 crore (YoY).

UPL: Company signs definitive pact with Arysta Lifescience in a $4.2 billion all cash deal; deal is expected to be completed in late Q3 FY19 or early Q4 FY19.

Cadila Healthcare: Zydus receives final approval from the USFDA for Acetylcysteine Injection

South Indian Bank Q1 net profit down 77.3% at Rs 23 crore Vs Rs 101.5 crore, YoY

HDFC Bank Q1 net profit at Rs 4,601 crore and NII at Rs 10,813.6 crore

Reliance Power Q1 net profit up 2.8% at Rs 237.3 crore Vs Rs 230.8 crore, YoY

Seshasayee Paper Q1 net profit up 23.5% at Rs 26.9 crore Vs Rs 21.8 core

Bhageria Industries Q1 net profit at Rs 17.9 crore Vs Rs 4.9 crore

Aro Granite Q1 net profit up at Rs 1.5 crore Vs Rs 0.3 crore

Federal Bank gets RBI nod to enter Bahrain, Kuwait, Spore

Suntech Realty issues commercial papers worth Rs 15 crore

NHPC board meet on July 30 to consider the proposal for raising of corporate debentures/bonds aggregating to Rs 3300 cro