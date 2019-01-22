Stocks in the news: TVS Motor, Just Dial, HDFC AMC, Canara Bank, IDBI Bank, L&T Finance, Coromandel

Here are stocks that are in the news today:

Results today: Asian Paints, TVS Motor Company, RS Software (India), Rane (Madras), Syngene International, Agro Tech Foods, Shree Cement, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management, Aurionpro Solutions, Kirloskar Industries, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company, Oberoi Realty, Vinyl Chemicals (India), Cupid, Havells India, Bharat Gears, Banaras Beads, Visa Steel, Genus Power Infrastructures

Sasken Technologies Q3: Profit up 7 percent at Rs 18 crore versus Rs 16.9 crore; revenue rises 7.4 percent at Rs 121 crore versus Rs 113.08 crore QoQ.

Essar Shipping: Sandeep Akolkar resigned as the CFO of the company with immediate effect.

Net profit up 18.5% at Rs 57.34 crore, Revenue up 2.6% at Rs 226.8 crore.

IDBI Bank: Bank approved in-principle, proposal to reinitiate divestment process of IDBI stake in IDBI Federal Life Insurance.

Automotive Stampings Q3: Loss at Rs 5.7 crore versus loss Rs 11.8 crore; revenue rises to Rs 103.7 crore versus Rs 94.3 crore YoY.

Technofab Engineering: CRISIL downgraded long-term rating for bank loan facilities to BB/Negative from BBB+/Negative and short term rating to A4+ from A2.

L&T Finance Holdings Q3: Consolidated profit rises to Rs 580 crore versus Rs 560.4 crore; revenue up at Rs 3,244 crore versus Rs 3,153.2 crore QoQ.

Coromandel International Q3: Consolidated profit falls to Rs 154 crore versus Rs 180.5 crore; revenue rises to Rs 3,049.5 crore versus Rs 2,734.90 crore YoY.

Kopran Q3: Profit increases to Rs 10.86 crore versus Rs 9.8 crore; revenue rises to Rs 105.5 crore versus Rs 94.33 crore YoY.

IL&FS Transportation Networks: The interest due and payable on January 21 on the NCD was not paid to the debenture holders due to insufficient funds.

Canara Bank: Bank has floated Request for Quotes (RFQ) by inviting bids in order to offload equity shares of NSDL, NeGIL and SIDBI through bidding process.

Supreme Petrochem Q3: Loss at Rs 17.56 crore versus profit at Rs 28 crore; revenue rises to Rs 772 crore versus Rs 725 crore YoY.

HDFC AMC Q3: Profit rises to Rs 243.26 crore versus Rs 195.06 crore; revenue increases to Rs 477.09 crore versus Rs 467.66 crore YoY.

Zensar Technologies Q3: Profit falls to Rs 55.28 crore versus Rs 93.4 crore; revenue rises to Rs 1,035.55 crore versus Rs 968.71 crore QoQ.

Monnet Ispat & Energy: Board appointed J Nagarajan as Chief Financial Officer and Ajay Kadhao as the Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the company.

Monnet Ispat & Energy Q3: Loss at Rs 77.66 crore versus loss at Rs 396.6 crore; revenue rises to Rs 493.82 crore versus Rs 320.48 crore YoY.

Bhageria Industries Q3: Profit rises to Rs 15.1 crore versus Rs 14.1 crore; revenue increases to Rs 112 crore versus Rs 90.6 crore YoY.

The Ministry of Power assigned the additional charge of the post of CMD, Power Grid to Ravi P. Singh with effect from 21.01.2019

Bulk Deals on January 21

NSE

Banka BioLoo: Vinraa Technology LLP sold 50,400 shares of the company at Rs 95.13 per share.

IMP Powers: Mehta Manishkumar Sumatilal bought 48,332 shares of the company at Rs 45.81 per share.

M K Proteins: Aruna Homes Private Limited bought 32,000 shares of the company at Rs 76.3 per share.

Punj Lloyd: IFCI sold 16,92,362 shares of the company at Rs 3.8 per share.

Supreme Engineering: Hansa Ashok Jain sold 1,56,000 shares of the company at Rs 27.27 per share.

Websol Energy System: Garnet International sold 1,52,000 shares of the company at Rs 26.73 per share.

BSE

EID Parry India: Ardhya Investors sold 9,83,304 shares of the company at Rs 200.09 per share.

Mold-Tek Technologies: Uno Metals Limited bought 2,50,000 shares of the company at Rs 54.37 per share.

Pro Fin Capital Services: Bharati Arvind Shah sold 1,10,000 shares of the company at Rs 193.48 per share.

(For more bulk deals, click here)

Analyst or Board Meet/Briefings

Oberoi Realty: Conference call to be held on January 23 to discuss Q3FY19 results and business updates.

South Indian Bank: Officials of the bank will be participating in a non-deal roadshow (NDR) to meet investors on January 23 and 24.

Narbada Gems and Jewellery: Board meeting is scheduled on January 24 to consider to avail vehicle loan from bank/other financial institution.

RBL Bank: Bank will host an Investor/Analyst conference call to present the financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 2018 on January 28.

Shanthi Gears: Board meeting is scheduled on February 1 to consider the un-audited financial results for the quarter ended December 2018.

Allahabad Bank: Board meeting is scheduled on February 6 to consider the unaudited financial results of the bank for the third quarter and nine months ended December 2018.

Speciality Restaurants: Company's officials will be meeting Paradice Investment Management LLC on January 22.

LIC Housing Finance: Board meeting is scheduled on January 30 to consider the un-audited financial results for the third quarter ended December 2018.

Tata Communications: Board meeting is scheduled on January 30 to consider the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended December 2018.

Nitin Spinners: Board meeting is scheduled on February 8 to consider the un-audited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 2018.

Bajaj Finserv: A conference call for analysts/institutional investors is scheduled on January 30 for financial results of the third quarter ended December 2018.

MOIL: Board meeting is scheduled on February 2 to consider the un-audited financial results of the company for the quarter ended on December 2018 and declare interim dividend for Financial year 2018-19, if any.

PTC India: Board meeting is scheduled on February 6 to consider the un-audited financial results for the quarter ended December 2018.

Radico Khaitan: Management will host a conference call with analysts and investors to discuss the Q3FY19 performance on January 24.

GP Petroleums: Analyst/Institutional Investor meet has been scheduled on January 23.

Bharat Dynamics: Board meeting is scheduled on February 14 to consider the unaudited standalone financial results for the quarter ended December 2018.

NHPC: Board meeting is scheduled on February 8 to consider the standalone un-audited financial results of the company for the quarter and nine months ended on December 2018.

Voltamp Transformers: Board meeting is scheduled on February 1 to consider the unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter ended December 2018.

KEC International: Company will hold an analyst/ investors' conference call on January 29 on its unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 2018.

Satin Creditcare Network: Board meeting is scheduled on February 4 to consider the un-audited financial results for the Quarter and Nine months ended on December 2018.

Tata Steel BSL: Board meeting is scheduled on January 29 to consider the audited standalone financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 2018.

Sagar Cements: Board meeting is scheduled on January 30 to consider the un-audited stand alone and consolidated financial results of the company for the third quarter ended December 2018.

Piramal Enterprises: Board meeting is scheduled on January 28 to consider the unaudited financial results (consolidated and standalone) of the company for the quarter and nine months ended December 2018.

Ballarpur Industries: Board meeting is scheduled on January 31 to consider the un-audited financial results of the company for the quarter and nine months ended December 2018.

KEC International: Board meeting is scheduled on January 29 to consider the unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter and nine months ended December 2018.

Ajanta Pharma: Board meeting is scheduled on January 30 to consider the unaudited consolidated & standalone financial results of the company for the third quarter ended December 2018.

Himadri Speciality Chemical: Board meeting is scheduled on January 29 to consider the un-audited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 2018.

: Board meeting is scheduled on January 31 to consider the unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter ended December 2018.