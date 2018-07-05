Stocks in the news: Future Lifestyle, Vijaya Bank, JP Associates, Biocon, Seamec, Va Tech Wabag

Here are the stocks that are in news today:

Unichem Labs: Company gets USFDA nod for asthma drug

Muthoot Finance: Company eyes disbursal of Rs 300 crore personal loans

Som Distilleries' subsidiary acquired Brewery in Odisha for Rs 46 crore

ICICI Bank: Bank aims to grow home loan book to Rs 2 trillion by FY20

Va Tech Wabag board meeting on July 9 to consider fund raising proposal

JP Associates: Supreme Court asks to deposit at least Rs 650 cr for refund of principal amount to home buyers

Biocon: Receives EU GMP Certification For Its Sterile Drug Product Mfg Facility In Bangalore

Essar Oil: UK revenues rise 10.2 percent in FY18

Force Motors' total June production at 2484 units, domestic sales at 2545 units and exports at 124 units

Federal Bank reappoints Ganesh Sankaran as executive director

Future Lifestyle to acquire up to 29.9% of Koovs

FIEM Industries signed technical assistance agreement with TOYODENSO Co., Japan and Toyota Tsusho Corporation, Japan for manufacturing of bank angle sensor for motorcycles for Indian market

Vijaya Bank hikes lending rates by up to 50 bps

Yes Bank to foray into mutual fund biz, gets Sebi nod

DCM Shriram bought back 54,875 shares at Rs 303.21 on July 4

Tech Mahindra to set up Blockchain centre within R&D arm

Religare Finvest filed application against Bharat Road Network under IBC claiming a default of Rs 51.30 crore

Seamec in consortium with its consortium partner Kreuz Subsea Pte. has entered into contract with ONGC for charter hire of varge KREUZ GLORIOUS for two fair weather seasons