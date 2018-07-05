Stocks in the news: Future Lifestyle, Vijaya Bank, JP Associates, Biocon, Seamec, Va Tech Wabag

Future Lifestyle | Vijaya Bank | JP Associates | Biocon | Essar Oil | Tech Mahindra and Yes Bank are stocks, which are in news today.
Here are the stocks that are in news today:
Unichem Labs: Company gets USFDA nod for asthma drug
Muthoot Finance: Company eyes disbursal of Rs 300 crore personal loans
Som Distilleries' subsidiary acquired Brewery in Odisha for Rs 46 crore
ICICI Bank: Bank aims to grow home loan book to Rs 2 trillion by FY20
Va Tech Wabag board meeting on July 9 to consider fund raising proposal
JP Associates: Supreme Court asks to deposit at least Rs 650 cr for refund of principal amount to home buyers
Yes Bank: Bank receives SEBI approval to launch mutual fund business
Biocon: Receives EU GMP Certification For Its Sterile Drug Product Mfg Facility In Bangalore
Essar Oil: UK revenues rise 10.2 percent in FY18
Force Motors' total June production at 2484 units, domestic sales at 2545 units and exports at 124 units
Federal Bank reappoints Ganesh Sankaran as executive director
Future Lifestyle to acquire up to 29.9% of Koovs
FIEM Industries signed technical assistance agreement with TOYODENSO Co., Japan and Toyota Tsusho Corporation, Japan for manufacturing of bank angle sensor for motorcycles for Indian market
Vijaya Bank hikes lending rates by up to 50 bps
DCM Shriram bought back 54,875 shares at Rs 303.21 on July 4
Tech Mahindra to set up Blockchain centre within R&D arm
Religare Finvest filed application against Bharat Road Network under IBC claiming a default of Rs 51.30 crore
Seamec in consortium with its consortium partner Kreuz Subsea Pte. has entered into contract with ONGC for charter hire of varge KREUZ GLORIOUS for two fair weather seasonsCRISIL upgraded long term rating of JK Paper at CRISIL A+/Stable