Stocks in the news: Engineers India, Vijaya Bank, Bandhan Bank, Future Consumer, BPCL, TCS

Here are the stocks that are in news today:

IL&FS Transportation Networks: India Ratings withdrawn its rating on company's commercial papers of Rs 310 crore while CARE downgraded rating on long term bank facilities of Rs 2,241.5 crore, short term bank facilities of Rs 230 crore, non-convertible debentures to D.

Bharti Airtel: In clarification note company said company on its own or through its subsidiary companies keeps on evaluating various opportunities of fund raising (both equity and debt) as per its requirement in ordinary course of business.

RBI imposed penalty of Rs 5 crore on Karur Vysya Bank

Mahindra & Mahindra: CRISIL reaffirmed its ratings to Mahindra & Mahindra's long term bank loan facilities Rs 1,100 crore to AAA/Stable and short term facilities to A1+.

Minda Industries completed acquisition of 41.67% stake in Toyoda Gosei Minda India

Ashiana Housing: Executive committee of directors allotted 1,874 un-secured non convertible debentures on private placement basis for an amount of Rs 18.74 crore.

MCA has ordered inspection of books of accounts of Vakrangee for a period of three financial years

Bandhan Bank: RBI froze remuneration of MD & CEO till further notice.

Karnataka Bank: Raised deposit interest rates by 10 basis points.

Engineers India: The firm has bagged an order over Rs 5,000 crore from HPCL Rajasthan.

Vijaya Bank: Board approves its merger with Bank of Baroda and Dena Bank.

ITI board approves DRHP for proposed follow-on public offer by the company

Yes Bank: The lender has assigned its credit exposure in Jaypee Cement to assets care

Hindustan Zinc: It has extended its tenure of CEO till 2020

BPCL: The Board approved Rs 11,130 cr Kochi petchem project.

IRB Infrastructure Developer's subsidiary has achieved financial closure for the Project within the timeline

Central Bank Of India approved the proposal to raise additional equity capital upto Rs 2,354 crore on preferential basis

Kalpataru Power: The firm bagged orders worth Rs 1,145 crore.

Action Construction: Reappointed Vijay Agarwal as chairman and managing director, along with Mona Agarwal and Sorab Agarwal as executive director.

Suven Life Sciences: CARE Ratings has upgraded its short and long term bank facilities and maintained the outlook to be stable in case of latter.

Darjeeling Ropeway: The firm declared a dividend of Rs 0.25 per equity share of paid-up value of Rs 10 apiece.

Puravankara JV has entered into agreements to acquire 7.635 acres site in Bangalore from Metro Cash & Carry India for Rs 405 crore

Jagan Lamps: Hemant Mangla, Ruchi Agarwal and Saras Kumar have been appointed as independent directors.

Salzer Electronics: CRISIL has upgraded its rating outlook on long term bank facilities of the company to A/Stable from A-/Positive.

IL&FS Transportation Networks: Interest due and payable on September 28 on non-convertible debentures - Tranch XXIV, Series 1 and Series 2 has been made to debenture holders.

Gujarat State Petronet: PNGRB has fixed the final initial unit natural gas pipeline tariff for the company's High Pressure Gujarat Gas Grid and Low Pressure Gujarat Gas Grid Network.

Indian Hotels: Company has been successful in winning the bid for Hotel Taj Mansingh, New Delhi.

SBI has executed BTA in respect of merchant acquiring business of bank to wholly owned subsidiaru SBI Payment Services

Eicher Motors received approbal for re-classification of Promoter and Promoter Group individuals of the Company from “Promoter & Promoter Group Category” to “Public Category” shareholders

TCS: Company selected as the preferred engineering and digital transformation partner for Fortive Corporation.

PNB revised MCLR w.e.f October 1

NMDC: Company fixed prices of lump ore (65.53. 6-40mm) at Rs 3,850 per tonne and fines (643, - l Omm) at Rs 3,310 per tonne.

Tata Power: Coastal Gujarat Power (CGPL), a wholly owned subsidiary of company, completed refinancing of ECB loans.

: Company sold investments in Amar Chitra Katha Private Limited (ACK) to India Special Situations Scheme I (a scheme of India

Special Situations Trust an alternative investment fund).

HCC: Subsidiary HCC Concessions executed a definitive agreement in respect of 100 percent stake sale of Farakka-Raiganj Highways (FRHL), its concessionaire subsidiary, to Cube Highways and Infrastructure II Pte. Ltd, an entity based in Singapore.

Bharat Financial Inclusion: Company assigned a pool of receivables of an aggregate value of Rs 841.17 crore to one of the largest public sector banks on a direct assignment basis as per the guidelines prescribed by the Reserve Bank of India. This is the second Direct Assignment Transaction during FY19.

Bank of Baroda: Board decided to give its in-principle approval for amalgamation of Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank with Bank of Baroda and commence the process for the same, subject to applicable approvals.

Inox Leisure: Company commenced the commercial operations of a multiplex cinema theatre taken on sub license basis, Delhi.

Max Financial Services: Max Life Insurance said after completion of his second five-year term as Executive Vice Chairman & Managing Director of company, Rajesh Sud hands over the reins to Prashant Tripathy, who is currently Senior Director and Chief Financial Officer of the company.

Dilip Buildcon: Board approved to take the strategic initiatives by way of backward and forward integration which will add value addition to the company as well as to the stakeholders.

Mahindra Lifespace Developers: Board appointed Sangeeta Prasad, Chief Executive Officer of the company as the Managing Director designated as the 'Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer' for a term of five years effective.

Ind-Swift Laboratories: Board approved elevation of Gagan Aggarwal, AVP-Finance to the post of Chief Financial Officer an Lovekesh Mahajan, VP-Accounts to the post of Chief Accounts Officer of the company.

RPP Infra: P Arulsundaram, promoter of company pledged 3,00,000 shares of the company to IFIN Securities Finance Limited for the financial assistance obtained for the working capital loan to the company. A Nithya, promoter of company pledged 2,00,000 shares to IFIN Securities Finance Limited and 100000 shares to Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company for the financial assistance obtained for the working capital Loan to the company.

SSPDL: Shareholders approved the special resolution with regard to increase in the aggregate limit of investment by Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) and Overseas Citizens of India (OCIs) in equity share capital of the company.

Maithan Alloys: CARE upgraded the rating for long term bank facilities to AA; Stable from AA-; Stable and reaffirmed A1+ rating for its short term bank facilities.

Kallam Textiles: Board approved raising funds for the company by way of issue of equity shares to the existing equity shareholders of the company on a rights basis aggregating up to Rs 15 crore.

Golden Goenka Fincorp: Company has disposed all the equity stake in Golden Goenka Financial Advisors Limited, Golden Goenka Management Consultancy Services Limited, Golden Goenka Properties & Construction Private Limited, Goodpoint Conclave Limited and Linkwise Promoters Private Limited.

GBL Industries: Company announced divestment of 100 percent Equity stake in the subsidiary company, which ceased to be a subsidiary company of GBL Industries.

Kitex Garments: Company has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary in the name of Kitex Littlewear.

Sambhaav Media: The credit rating of fund based long term facility amounting to around Rs 15.24 crore has been upgraded from BB+ Outlook: Stable to BBB- Outlook-Stable and the non-fund based short term facility amounting to around Rs 5 crore has been upgraded from A4+ to A3 by Brickwork Ratings.

TAAL Enterprises: Board declared an interim dividend of Rs 10 per share for the FY 2018-19.

Sunshield Chemicals: The company received directions (closure direction) from Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) for closure of manufacturing activity.

Capital First: Company made timely payment of interest obligations on September 28 in respect of the non- convertible debentures.

Rane Holdings: Company acquired a further 3.75 percent shareholding in Rane Engine Valve Limited (REVL / subsidiary company) taking the post acquisition shareholding in REVL to 54.82 percent.

8K Miles Software: The company is in the process of appointing a new CFO.

Flexituff International: Name of the company has been changed 'Flexituff Ventures International Limited'.

Indian Energy Exchange: Company on day-ahead market crosses 300 MU volume in a day, highest trade of 306 MU at Rs 6.67 per unit for delivery on 29 September 2018.

Hitech Corporation: Company announced commencement of operations at Mysuru plant.

: Shubham Agarwal resigned from the post of Chief Financial Officer of the company.