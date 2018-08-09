Stocks in the news: Eicher Motors, Shree Renuka Sugars, Tata Steel, Selan Exploration

Here are the stocks that are in news today:

Results Today: Eicher Motors, Aurobindo Pharma, Page Industries, Bharat Forge, MRF, Jindal Steel & Power, Cummins India, TATA Comm, Manapurram Finance, Engineers India, Future Retail, Whirlpool, AIA Engineering, , IPCA Lab, Eris Lifesciences, Bajaj Electricals, Coffee Day, Gujarat Pipavav, Zenzar Tech, IEX, KEI Industries, United bank, Va tech, Jkumar infraprojects,Jet, Kaveri Seeds, 3M INDIA, PNB Housing Finance, Varun Beverages, Sundram Fasteners, Godrej AgrovetAegis Logistic, GNFC, Hindustan Copper, Venky’s, Cera Sanitary, Swan energy, Mahindra holidays, ICRA, Sudardhan chemicals, Himatsingka Seide, SH Kelkar, TV today, Deepak Fertilizer, Healthcare Global, ITD Cementation

Dolly Khanna purchased 1,04,250 shares of Selan Exploration at Rs 244.03

DSP Blackrock Mutual Fund - Tax Saver Fund bought 9,50,000 shares of Sunteck Realty at Rs 415.50

Aequitas Investment Consultancy bought 1,59,277 shares of Vindhya Telelink at Rs 1,333.28

Indian Hume Pipe board approved proposed revenue sharing transaction with developer Kalpataru Gardens

NMDC Q1: Net profit at Rs 975.2 crore against Rs 969.2 crore, revenue down 14.8% at Rs 2,422 crore versus Rs 2,841 crore,YoY

Shree Renuka Sugars Q1: Net loss at Rs 179 crore versus net loss at Rs 191 crore, net revenue down 39.9% at Rs 966 crore versus Rs 1607 crore, YoY

Punjab & Sind Bank Q1: Loss at Rs 398 crore versus profit of Rs 25.4 crore, NII up 25.6% at Rs 710.7 crore versus Rs 565.8 crore, YoY

Siemens Q3: Net Profit down 7% at Rs 204.4 crore versus Rs 219.7 crore, Revenue down 6.4% at Rs 3,073 crore versus Rs 3,283.4 crore, QoQ

Nalco Q1: Net Profit at Rs 687.1 crore versus Rs 128.9 crore, Revenue at Rs 2,973.3 crore versus Rs 1,802.7 crore, YoY

BLS International Services through its wholly owned subsidiary company BLS E-Services has announced acquisition of Delhi based company Starfin India

Siti Network Q1: Loss at Rs 57 crore versus loss of Rs 15.1 crore, Revenue down 4.1% at Rs 350.1 crore versus Rs 365 crore, YoY

Forbes & Company board approved private placement of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of aggregate value upto Rs 250 crore in one or more tranches

BPCL: Level- III fire broke out at its plant in Chembur.

Thermax: Q1 profit grows 4 percent to Rs 49 crore.

HPCL: Q1 net profit down 2 percent at Rs 1,719.2 crore.

HCC: Plunges into loss to Rs 19.7 crore against profit last year.

Shree Renuka Sugars board approved addition in capacity in respect of two of the distilleries of the company

BPCL: Q1 net profit down 14 percent to Rs 2,293 crore.

Adani Enterprises Q1 PAT grows 6 percent to Rs 169 crore

Adani Green Energy gets shareholders' nod to raise Rs 5K cr

Axis Bank likely to add 350-400 branches in current fiscal

CCI gives nod to Tata Steel-Bhushan Power & Steel deal

Pidilite to invest USD 5,00,000 in its US-based subsidiary

ICRA revised long term rating of Mastek to ICRA A+