Stocks in the news: DRL, NBCC, JSPL, NTPC, Container Corp, Ujjivan, Andhra Bank, PNC Infra

Here are the stocks which are in news today:

Dr Reddy's Laboratories: Defends its right to launch Buprenorphine and Naloxone sublingual film in the US markets.

NBCC: Company submitted a bid in response to Department of Investment and Public Asset Management's invite for strategic disinvestment of HSCC and Engineering Projects (India).

Jindal Steel & Power: After inauguration of its Angul plant, JSPL told CNBC-TV18 that the company may look at expansion of steel plant at Angul in Odisha once it is debt free. It already has land to expand production by 12 mtpa at Angul.

PNC Infratech: The Uttar Pradesh government has cancelled the on-going bidding process of Purvanchal Expressway Project that comprises eight individual packages and decided to go for fresh bidding. The company was earlier declared as L1 bidder for the fourth package of the above project.

Punjab & Sind Bank raises one-year MCLR to 8.6 percent from 8.5 percent with effect June 16.

Panacea Biotec along with its partner, Apotex Inc and Apotex Corp have entered into a settlement agreement with Celgene Corporation (USA) and its subsidiary Abraxis BioScience, for settlement of disputes regarding patents covering Abraxane drug product and the company's abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for paclitaxel protein bound particles for injectable suspension, 100mg/vial, a generic version of Abraxane.

SMS Lifesciences India has received Establishment Inspection Report from the US Food and Drug Administration for manufacturing facility - Unit-I, Kazipally, Hyderabad, after its inspection in April.

Nava Bharat Ventures: Subsidiary Nava Bharat Energy India has scheduled capital overhaul (for turbine and boiler) of its 150 MW power plant at Paloncha, Telangana, for a period ranging from 45 to 60 days commencing from June 17.

Filatex India has fixed June 28 as record date for determining shareholders entitled for sub-division of equity shares.

Container Corporation of India has fixed June 27 as record date for the purpose of sub-division of shares.

Ujjivan Financial Services has received Reserve Bank of India’s approval for appointment of Ittira Davis as MD and CEO of the company effective July 1.

Electrosteel Steels board allotted 1,76,55,06,078 fully paid up equity shares of Rs 10 each to Vedanta Star (VSL) on a preferential basis. VSL holds 90 percent of the paid up share capital of the company.

Fiberweb India said the proposed preferential allotment of equity shares to New Horizon Opportunities Master Fund to the tune of Rs 40 crore will not be taking place. The company continues to be on track to execute the second phase of its diversification project - production of bi-component flat bond fabric - for which the proposed investment was sought.

KDDL’s board has approved raising funds up to Rs 20 crore through a preferential issue.

Globalspace Technologies acquires strategic stake of 70.80 percent in Miljon Medi App.

NTPC: The firm has inked pact with Noida Authority to use treated sewage water at Dadri plant

Andhra Bank raises MCLR by 0.05 percent for various tenors

Shreyas Shipping & Logistics' associate company Avana Logistek filed its draft red herring prospectus with the Securities and Exchange Board of India for its initial public offering. The issue consists of a fresh issue of Rs 300 crore and an offer for sale of up to 43 lakh equity shares by Transworld Holdings, Mauritius, the promoter of Avana.