Stocks in the news: Dr Reddy's Lab, Axis Bank, Hero MotoCorp, Strides Pharma, Trigyn Tech, MMTC

Here are the stocks that are in news today:

Results on July 30: Axis Bank, Hero MotoCorp, Tech Mahindra, Bank of India, PNB Housing Finance, Piramal Enterprises, Dish TV, New Delhi Television, GRP, Repro India, Sumeet Industries, TCI Express, Chemfab Alkalis, TCI Developers, Andhra Cements, Kalpataru Power Transmission, VIP Industries, Aegis Logistics, Gulf Oil Lubricants, Vinati Organics, Shoppers Stop, Solar Industries, Prism Johnson, United Bank of India, Vaibhav Global, Cholamandalam Investment, NOCIL, PTL Enterprises, Spice Mobility, Balkrishna Paper Mills, Super Spinning Mills, R Systems International, Gujarat Gas, Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals, Swaraj Engines, NMDC, RPG Life Sciences, Granules India, Welspun India, HeidelbergCement India, Fertilizers and Chemicals Travancore, Orient Electric, EIH Associated Hotels

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Q1: Net profit up 45.4% at Rs 663 crore versus Rs 456.1 crore, revenue up 3.3% at Rs 3,844 crore versus Rs 3,721 crore, YoY

Dr Reddy's Laboratories appointed Erez Israeli as the chief executive officer (CEO) of the Company effective August 1, 2019.

BEL Q1: Net profit up 11.7 percent At Rs 210.6 crore versus Rs 188.5 crore, revenue down at Rs 2,124.5 crore versus Rs 2,132.4 crore, YoY

DLF Q1: Net profit at Rs 413 crore versus Rs 172.4 crore, profit include one-time gain at Rs 296.5 crore, revenue down 11.7 percent at Rs 1,331 crore versus Rs 1,507.4 crore, YoY

Fitch downgrades Jain Irrigation to CCC- versus B-, rating on watch negative

Dalmia Bharat Sugar Q1: Net profit down 8 percent at Rs 54.4 crore versus Rs 59.1 crore, revenue down 9.8 percent at Rs 589.5 crore versus Rs 653.3 crore, YoY

Shalby Q1: Consolidated net profit up 97 percent at Rs 23.6 crore versus Rs 12 crore, revenue up 13.4 percent at Rs 131.4 crore versus Rs 115.9 crore, YoY

IRB InvIT Q1: Consolidated net profit down 19.6 percent at Rs 42.8 crore versus Rs 53.2 crore, revenue up 5.4 percent at Rs 319.5 crore versus Rs 303.2 crore, YoY

SPARC Q1: Net loss at Rs 94.2 crore versus loss of Rs 64.5 crore, revenue up 3% at Rs 17.3 crore versus Rs 16.8 crore, YoY

Strides Pharma Q1: Net profit at Rs 3.7 crore versus loss of Rs 4.3 crore, revenue up 45.1% at Rs 685.8 crore versus Rs 472.7 crore, YoY

Kingfa Science Q1: Net profit at Rs 10.5 crore versus Rs 0.8 crore, revenue up 8.3% at Rs 183.9 crore versus Rs 169.7 crore, YoY

Trigyn Technologies, Inc the wholly owned subsidiary of Trigyn Technologies has been awarded a contract to provide IT Temporary Staffing Services to the City of Mississauga, Canada.

Century Enka Q1: Net profit down 17.7% at Rs 18.5 crore versus Rs 22.5 crore, revenue down 7.5% at Rs 375.2 crore versus Rs 405.9 crore, YoY

Muthoot Cap Q1: Net profit down 22.4% at Rs 13.6 crore versus Rs 17.5 crore, revenue up 26.3% at Rs 143.9 crore versus Rs 114 crore, YoY

Sanofi India Q2: Net profit down 2.2% at Rs 97.4 crore against Rs 99.6 crore, revenue up 9.4% at Rs 747.9 crore versus Rs 683.6 crore, YoY

Rel Nippon AMC Q1: Net profit up 12.9% at Rs 125.4 crore against Rs 111.1 crore, revenue down 17.6% at Rs 325.1 crore versus Rs 394.5 crore, YoY

IFB Agro Q1: Net profit down 73.7% at Rs 3 crore versus Rs 11.5 crore, revenue down 3.2% at Rs 445.6 crore versus Rs 460.3 crore, YoY

Strides Pharma Science approved the scheme of amalgamation for merger of Arrow Remedies, Fagris Medica and Strides Emerging Markets with the Company

MMTC has been assigned the Credit Rating of BWR A1+ by Brickwork Ratings India

Cochin Shipyard Q1: Net profit up 12.1% at Rs 119 crore versus Rs 106.2 crore, revenue up 11.6% at Rs 735.4 crore against Rs 658.7 crore, YoY