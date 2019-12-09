Stocks in the news: Dish TV, IRB Infra, KNR Constructions, Zensar Technologies, NBCC, Welspun Corp

Here are the stocks that are in news today:

Dish TV India: CARE cut the company's short-term debt rating to D from A4+.

IRB Infrastructure: The board approved raising Rs 1,400 crore via NCDs.

Punjab & Sind Bank: Lender approved raising capital up to Rs 500 crore through QIPs.

KNR Constructions: The company signed a Concession Agreement for KNR Palani Infra Private Limited - HAM Project with NHAI.

Goa Carbon: Total November production was at 15,413.9 million tonne

Axis Bank: Jairam Sridharan resigned as Group Executive & Chief Financial Officer of the bank.

Welspun Corp has been awarded contracts for supply of 179 KMT of pipes for multiple projects on a global basis. Out of these 161 KMT will be serviced from USA facility

Escorts: CRISIL reaffirmed its long-term rating on the company at AA- with a stable outlook.

Equitas Holding - Equitas Small Finance approves issue of 4.74 crore ,58,239 equity shares at Rs 52.68 per equity share aggregating to Rs 250 crore, by private placement

Zensar Technologies: The company partnered with Education Africa to support students of business management.

NBCC receives order worth Rs 621 crore

Maharashtra Seamless secures prestigious ONGC orders

MCX India: Sanjay Wadhwa resigned from the post of CFO

8K Miles Software Services appoints K Gopal Rao & Co as statutory auditor of the company and also approved establishing a wholly owned subsidiary (WOS) in India for catering business pertaining to

Healthcare IT.

Reliance Capital requested the debenture trustee to withdraw the proceedings initiated before the Debt Recovery Tribunal

Sagar Cements: Consolidated November sale down 23.46 percent to 2,41,195 million tonne.

Reliance Capital delayed in payment of interest / principal amount due on December 6

Allahabad Bank approves raising Tier II capital upto RS 1,500 crore by floating Basel III compliant Tier 2 Bonds

Shaily Engineering Plastics - Goods and Service Tax (GST) authorities carried out search proceedings at the company's Rania Unit

Oriental Bank of Commerce reduces MCLR by 5-15 bps effective December 10

Bank of India approved issuance of 125 crore fresh equity shares through QIP

Bharti Telecom seeks Rs 4,900 cr FDI nod; infusion to make Airtel foreign firm - PTI