Stocks in the news: Dish TV, IRB Infra, KNR Constructions, Zensar Technologies, NBCC, Welspun Corp

Allahabad Bank | Reliance Capital| Dish TV | Maruti Suzuki | KNR Constructions | Punjab & Sind Bank and Axis Bank are stocks, which are in news today.
Here are the stocks that are in news today:
Dish TV India: CARE cut the company's short-term debt rating to D from A4+.
IRB Infrastructure: The board approved raising Rs 1,400 crore via NCDs.
Punjab & Sind Bank: Lender approved raising capital up to Rs 500 crore through QIPs.
KNR Constructions: The company signed a Concession Agreement for KNR Palani Infra Private Limited - HAM Project with NHAI.
Goa Carbon: Total November production was at 15,413.9 million tonne
Axis Bank: Jairam Sridharan resigned as Group Executive & Chief Financial Officer of the bank.
Welspun Corp has been awarded contracts for supply of 179 KMT of pipes for multiple projects on a global basis. Out of these 161 KMT will be serviced from USA facility
Escorts: CRISIL reaffirmed its long-term rating on the company at AA- with a stable outlook.
Equitas Holding - Equitas Small Finance approves issue of 4.74 crore ,58,239 equity shares at Rs 52.68 per equity share aggregating to Rs 250 crore, by private placement
Zensar Technologies: The company partnered with Education Africa to support students of business management.
NBCC receives order worth Rs 621 crore
Maharashtra Seamless secures prestigious ONGC orders
MCX India: Sanjay Wadhwa resigned from the post of CFO8K Miles Software Services appoints K Gopal Rao & Co as statutory auditor of the company and also approved establishing a wholly owned subsidiary (WOS) in India for catering business pertaining to
Healthcare IT.
Reliance Capital requested the debenture trustee to withdraw the proceedings initiated before the Debt Recovery Tribunal
Sagar Cements: Consolidated November sale down 23.46 percent to 2,41,195 million tonne.
Reliance Capital delayed in payment of interest / principal amount due on December 6
Allahabad Bank approves raising Tier II capital upto RS 1,500 crore by floating Basel III compliant Tier 2 Bonds
Shaily Engineering Plastics - Goods and Service Tax (GST) authorities carried out search proceedings at the company's Rania Unit
Oriental Bank of Commerce reduces MCLR by 5-15 bps effective December 10
Bank of India approved issuance of 125 crore fresh equity shares through QIP
Bharti Telecom seeks Rs 4,900 cr FDI nod; infusion to make Airtel foreign firm - PTIMaruti Suzuki's November 2019 production up 4 percent at 141,834 units against 135,946 units in November 2018