Stocks in the news: DHFL, YES Bank, Unitech, Quess Corp, Lakshmi Vilas Bank, Reliance Capital

DHFL: Sources told CNBC TV18 that the company has presented a proposal which involves lenders taking over 60 percent stake in the company.

Lakshmi Vilas Bank - Economic Offences Wing, Delhi has registered a FIR upon the directors of board on a complaint filed by Religare Finves

YES Bank - Yes Capital (India) Private, part of the promoter Group of company sold 1.8% shareholding in the bank

ITI: The public sector undertaking launched its cloud services and solutions platform for central and state government entities, banks, public sector undertakings, small and medium enterprises and startups in India.

Ruchira Papers: The company has declared a dividend of Rs 2.25 per share for FY19.

Unitech: The company has got a show-cause notice from Noida Authority.

GE T&D India: Company appointed Sushil Kumar as Chief Financial Officer.

Reliance Capital - Brickwork downgraded the rating to BWR D for secured NCDs program, market linked debentures and subordinated debt of the company

Adani Enterprises: Company incorporated Adani Ahmedabad International Airport Limited for operating, maintaining, developing, designing, constructing, upgrading, modernizing and managing the existing Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport located at Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

Thomas Cook India - CRISIL believes that the liquidation of the UK-based entity should not have a material impact on company's credit profile

Quess Corp: Company allotted 7,54,437 equity shares by way of private placement on a preferential issue basis to Amazon.com NV Investment Holdings LLC, at Rs 676 per share and received Rs 51 crore.

Shriram City Union Finance - Shriram Housing Finance appoints Gauri Shankar Agarwal as CFO

Jaguar Land Rover to stop output at UK factories for a week due to Brexit - Reuters

