Stocks in the news: DHFL, YES Bank, Unitech, Quess Corp, Lakshmi Vilas Bank, Reliance Capital

DHFL | ITI | Unitech | Quess Corp | Adani Enterprises and Ruchira Papers are among stocks which are in news today.
Here are the stocks that are in news today:
DHFL: Sources told CNBC TV18 that the company has presented a proposal which involves lenders taking over 60 percent stake in the company.
Lakshmi Vilas Bank - Economic Offences Wing, Delhi has registered a FIR upon the directors of board on a complaint filed by Religare Finves
YES Bank - Yes Capital (India) Private, part of the promoter Group of company sold 1.8% shareholding in the bank
ITI: The public sector undertaking launched its cloud services and solutions platform for central and state government entities, banks, public sector undertakings, small and medium enterprises and startups in India.
Ruchira Papers: The company has declared a dividend of Rs 2.25 per share for FY19.
Unitech: The company has got a show-cause notice from Noida Authority.
GE T&D India: Company appointed Sushil Kumar as Chief Financial Officer.
Reliance Capital - Brickwork downgraded the rating to BWR D for secured NCDs program, market linked debentures and subordinated debt of the company
Adani Enterprises: Company incorporated Adani Ahmedabad International Airport Limited for operating, maintaining, developing, designing, constructing, upgrading, modernizing and managing the existing Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport located at Ahmedabad, Gujarat.
Thomas Cook India - CRISIL believes that the liquidation of the UK-based entity should not have a material impact on company's credit profile
Quess Corp: Company allotted 7,54,437 equity shares by way of private placement on a preferential issue basis to Amazon.com NV Investment Holdings LLC, at Rs 676 per share and received Rs 51 crore.
GE T&D India appints Sushil Kumar as CFO with effect from October 1
Shriram City Union Finance - Shriram Housing Finance appoints Gauri Shankar Agarwal as CFO
Jaguar Land Rover to stop output at UK factories for a week due to Brexit - ReutersStocks that move out of F&O from September 27: Arvind, Birlasoft, Engineers India, Hindustan Zinc, IDBI Bank, Kajaria Ceramics, MCX India, Oracle Financial and Raymond.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.