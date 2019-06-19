App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 19, 2019 07:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Stocks in the news: Dabur, Can Fin Homes, Jain Irrigation, NLC India, Cochin Shipyard

Dabur India | Can Fin Homes | Jain Irrigation | Sundaram Multi Pap | NDTV | IIFL Holdings and Chambal Fertilisers are stocks which are in the news today.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Here are the stocks that are in news today:

Canara Bank: Board approves sale of part or full stake in Can Fin Homes.

Adani Ports: Fitch affirms BBB- issuer rating, outlook stable.

Jain Irrigation: India Ratings cut Long Term Issuer Rating to BBB with outlook at 'Watch Negative'.

Adlabs Entertainment: Meghna Ghai Puri, Non-Executive Independent Director tendered her resignation from the directorship.

Sundaram Multi Pap: Company has received BB+ (Stable) credit rating from Brickwork Ratings India Private Limited.

SEBI: Recognised bourses can launch futures on commodity indices.

NDTV: Securities Appellate Tribunal stays SEBI's order banning NDTV promoters from securities market.

IIFL Holdings: Company to mull approval of conditions for raising funds via NCDs up to Rs 500 crore.

HDFC Bank: RBI imposes penalty of Rs 1 crore on the bank for non-compliance with directions on KYC norms & on reporting of frauds.

Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals: CRISIL and ICRA assigned the rating of A1+ to commercial paper programme of the company for an enhanced amount of Rs 3,500 crore.

NLC India: The 100 MW Solar PV power plant at Kamuthi & K. Nedunkulam village, Ramanathapuram District, Tamilnadu, out of 709 MW solar power projects awarded by TANGEDCO has been successfully commissioned.

Khadim India: Company appointed Amit Kumar Gope as Head - Marketing.

Ashiana Housing: ICRA reaffirmed rating on non-convertible debentures.

Dabur India: CRISIL reaffirmed rating on long term bank facilities, short term bank facilities, commercial paper, non-convertible debentures.

Cochin Shipyard: Company entered into a long term wage settlement with its workmen which will be valid for 10 years.

First Published on Jun 19, 2019 07:42 am

tags #Stocks in News

