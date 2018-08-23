Stocks in the news: CreditAccess Grameen, BPCL, Navneet Education, Lupin, Adani Green, Mahanagar Gas

Here are the stocks that are in news today:

CreditAccess Grameen shares to list on Thursday

Lupin receives tentative FDA approval for generic Nudovra Tablets

Suven Life Sciences secures product & process patents in Canada and USA

HDFC Asset Management Company: Q1 profit rises to Rs 205.26 crore versus Rs 164.57 crore; revenue rises to Rs 471.23 crore versus Rs 390.42 crore (YoY).

Prism Johnson has received Letter of Intent from Madhya Pradesh Government for allotment of cement grade limestone Mining Lease for 50 years. The mining lease would be captive to the cement plants of the company at Satna, Madhya Pradesh

Motilal Oswal Financial Services: Q1 profit falls to Rs 104.36 crore versus Rs 126.53 crore; revenue rises to Rs 646.47 crore versus Rs 588.25 crore (YoY).

Motilal Oswal Financial Services: Company has transferred its lending business by way of a slump sale on a going concern basis, to its wholly owned subsidiary, Motilal Oswal Capital Markets (MOCML) as contemplated in the business transfer agreement at a consideration of Rs 50 crore

Sterlite Technologies - ICRA upgraded rating on NCD & long term rating for the line of credit (LOC) of the Company to ICRA AA from ICRA AA-

Pennar Industries bags Rs 514 crore worth of orders

Orchid Pharma: Q4FY18 loss narrows to Rs 92.37 crore versus 188.3 crore; revenue falls to Rs 155.8 crore versus Rs 204.88 crore (YoY).

Valecha Engineering: Q1 loss at Rs 16.21 crore versus loss Rs 13.95 crore; revenue 39.37 crore versus Rs 79.61 crore (YoY).

Amtek Auto: Q2FY18 loss at Rs 10,652.17 crore versus loss Rs 755.18 crore; revenue 343.62 crore versus Rs 497 crore (YoY).

Infosys opens North Carolina Technology and Innovation Hub

Mahanagar Gas: BG Asia Pacific launches book to sell 14 percent stake in company; floor price set at Rs 851 per share, 5.7 percent discount to closing price - CNBC-TV18.

GlaxoSmithKline Consumer: Company calls for bids for sale Horlicks business by mid-September, launches sale process of Horlicks worth over $4 billion - CNBC-TV18 sources.

Texmo Pipes & Products: Company to consider re-appointment of Sanjay Kumar Agrawal as MD

GE Power: Company has been selected by BHEL for supply of 1 6F.03 turbine & a generator; turbine & generator will be installed at HPCL’s refinery at Vizag in India.

BPCL: Hydrocracker unit at Mumbai refinery to shut down; period of shut down being assessed.

Navneet Education: Board approved buyback up to 46.8 lakh fully paid up equity shares of company at price of Rs 160 per share.

IDBI Bank: The bank sold 15.6 lakh equity shares constituting 3.90 percent of the paid up capital of National Securities Depository (NSDL) on August 21, 2018.

UltraTech Cement: Competition Commission of India has approved the scheme of arrangement amongst Century Textiles and the company and their respective shareholders and creditors for the acquisition of the cement business of Century.

Welspun Corp: Company entered into an agreement for supply of 56 KMT of pipes for oil & gas project in the America. With this addition, its current order book stands at 1,605 KMTs valued at Rs 12,000 crore.

Nestle India: Company partners with Flipkart to launch MAGGI Special Masala noodles.

Adani Green Energy: Company has subscribed to 80 percent equity share capital of Adani Phuoc Minh Wind Power Company, Vietnam. Company has signed subscription agreement for subscription of 5,100 shares of Adani Solar USA Inc constituting 51 percent of the total number of shares of Adani Solar USA Inc.

DHFL: Company proposes to issue secured redeemable non-convertible debentures amounting to Rs 500 crore plus a greenshoe option of upto Rs 500 crore on private placement basis.

Granules India: US FDA has approved the abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for Ranitidine tablets and Cool Mint (OTC).

Peninsula Land: Company has further entered into agreements for acquiring indirect control over the special purpose vehicles (SPVs) namely - Goodhome Realty (GRL), Rockfirst Real Estate (RREL), RR Mega City Builders (RRMCBL) and Truewin Realty (TRL), through investment in the units of PReF Indigo Scheme floated by Peninsula Realty Fund (PRF).

Shipping Corporation of India: SCI has given physical delivery of its one LPG carrier 'Annapurna', to its buyer on 'as is where is' basis.

Sterlite Technologies: ICRA has upgraded its rating on the non-convertible debenture programme and long-term rating for the line of credit (LOC) of the company to AA from AA-, and reaffirmed its A1+ rating on the company's commercial paper programme.

Strides receives acceptance from USFDA for two key ANDAs under newly introduced Competitive Generic Therapy

Bodal Chemicals: Company purchased new office building in Ahmedabad.

ITI: ITI has received letter of intent for Maharashtra State Government for execution of project for value of Rs 2,658 crore for two packages.

Reliance Capital's gross premium up 23% in Q1FY19

LG Balakrishnan's board meeting on August 30 to consider divesting stake from JV and to consider & explore the potential acquisition of allied auto components business opportunities

Nandan Denim: ICRA revised rating on company's term loan to A Outlook - Negative from A Outlook - Stable; cash credit / EPC / FBD to A / A1 Outlook - Negative from A / A1 Outlook - Stable; and letter of credit / bank guarantee / forward contract to A1 Outlook - Negative from A1 Outlook - Stable.

Mahindra Holidays through its step down subsidiary, has increased its stake in Holiday Club Resorts Oy, Finland (HCR) by acquiring additional 1.14% stake

Dynamic Cables: Company has bagged orders of Rs 80 crore from two of the top EPC companies of India, for use in their various EPC projects execution under 'Saubhagya' Pradhan Mantri Sahaj Bijli Har Ghar Yojana.

Info Edge has invested through its wholly-owned subsidiary about Rs.2.64 Cr. in Medcords Healthcare Solutions

Uday Jewellery Industries: Company commenced manufacturing activities in new premises taken on lease by enhancing its manufacturing capabilities.

Jet Airways clarified that company has not received any communication from MCA on reports of fund siphoning

Uflex launched new holographic packs for Fresco