Last Updated : Oct 09, 2018 08:47 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Stocks in the news: Coal India, Tata Motors, NBCC, Britannia Industries, Sadbhav Infra

IL&FS Financial Services |Coal India | NBCC | NCL Industries and Sadbhav Infra are stocks which are in news today.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Here are the stocks that are in news today:

Coal India: The firm and Neyveli Lignite sign MoU for formation of joint venture.

IL&FS Financial Services: The company has said that it will be unable to service obligations w.r.t inter-corporate deposit of Rs 20 crore due on October 8.

JMC Projects secures orders  worth Rs 514 crore

Tata Motors' September auto sales (YoY)
Total Jaguar sales at 19,146 units, up 4.4%
Total Jaguar Land Rover sales at 57,114 units, down 12.3%

Total Land Rover sales at 37,968 units, down 18.8%

NBCC executed an MoU with Rajasthan government for redevelopment of old MREC campus in Jaipur for Rs 250 crore

Britannia Industries approved the scheme of arrangement of company and their respective shareholders

NCL Industries’ September Quarter Updates: Cement dispatches were up by 32 percent at 4.88 lakh MT versus 3.69 lakh MT.

Sadbhav Infra Project subsidiary won an arbitration award against NHAI of Rs 110.50 crore

IGL - ICRA has reaffirmed credit rating for Rs 4000 crore at ICRA AAA and ICRA A 1+

Gujarat Alkalies- CARE reaffirms CARE AA+ arting for Long Term Bank Facilities of Rs433.55 crore

SAIL - Care keep long term bond rating as CARE AA-, the outlook revised to stable from negative

Axis Bank's Prasad R. Menon ceases as an ondependent director

Multiplier Share & Stock sold 5,00,000 shares of Eros International at Rs 75.35

Nomura Singapore sold 88,00,694 shares of Infibeam Avenues at Rs 60.09
First Published on Oct 9, 2018 08:00 am

tags #Stocks in News

