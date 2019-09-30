Stocks in the news: Cipla, Reliance Capital, Glenmark Pharma, Lakshmi Vilas Bank, Voltas

Here are the stocks that are in news today:

Reliance Capital: The company has concluded transaction with Nippon Life Insurance Company of Japan to sell its stake in Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management.

Kajaria Ceramics: Kajaria Tiles Private Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, will start the commercial production of tiles on September 29.

IDBI Bank granted in-principle approval to divest 6,23,23,800 equity shares (19.18%) of Asset Reconstruction Company (India)

Mcnally Bharat enters into a collaboration agreement with Turkey based company "Kah/Oh Insatt Sanayi ve Ticaret AS”

Glenmark Pharma: Shareholders have approved a proposal to raise up to $200 million (about Rs 1,413 crore) through the issuance of debt securities.

Cipla - USDFA conducted a cGMP inspection at our Goa manufacturing facility from September 16-27, 2019. The inspection ended with 12 observations, none of which are related to data integrity

Lakshmi Vilas Bank: Reserve Bank of India has initiated prompt corrective action for the bank. Also, shareholders have approved the plan for raising up to Rs 1,000 crore by issuance of securities.

Reliance Nippon - Nippon Life Insurance Company of Japan completes the acquisition of 75% stake in Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management

Punjab & Sind Bank: The lender received Rs 787 crore from the government in connection with the capital infusion.

Bandhan Bank - NCLT Kolkata sanctioned the Scheme of Amalgamation of GRUH Finance

Peninsula Land - Downward revision of company's credit tating to BWR BBB-

Syndicate Bank to adapt repo rate as external benchmark rate to link new floating rate loans.

Future Consumer: Unit acquired 50 percent stake in Genoa Rice Mills from the JV partner.

Tata Power as received a Letter of Award to develop this project worth approximately Rs 343 crore including 3 years O&M

Cox & Kings signs Termsheet with Ebix Software India Private Limited

Jain Irrigation - Working Capital lenders In India have signed an inter creditor agreement

Voltas: Board approved the proposal for the merger by absorption of Universal Comfort Products Limited, wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, with Voltas.

Manappuram Finance approved issue of NCD worth Rs 215 crore on private placement basis

KP Energy: Company aligned with CLP India Private Limited for developing a 250.8MW wind site at Dwarka for SECI Tranche-VIII bid.

63 Moons Technologies: NTT Data acquired 55.35% stake in Atom Technologies from 63 Moons.

Can Fin Homes - ICRA placed [ICRA]AA+ rating on long term bank facilities & / Placed on Rating Watch with Developing Implications; Rated amount enhanced