Stocks in the news: Canara Bank, NBCC, PNB, DHFL, Shilpa Medicare, Avenue Supermarts

Vivimed Labs | Canara Bank | DHFL | Varun Beverages and Rane Holdings are stocks, which are in news today.
Here are the stocks in the news that are in news today:
Avenue Supermarts has issued commercial paper of Rs 150 crore
PC Jeweller's annual general meeting (AGM) on September 30, 2019
PTC Industries decides to defer proposal for seeking approval of members of company for preferential issue
NBCC secures business of Rs 400 crore in the month of August, 2019
Wipro positions as leader in IDC MarketScape: WorldwideArtificial Intelligence Services 2019 Vendor Assessment
Rane Holdings: ICRA revalidates long term rating assigned to Rs 50 crore Line of Credit (LOC) at ICRAAA- with outlook as 'stable
India Ratings places Canara Bank's Long Term Issuer Rating of IND AAA on Rating Watch Negative (RWN)
Canara Bank seeks bids to sell its 29.99 percent stake in Can Fin Homes
Varun Beverages sets issue price for QIP at Rs 612 per share
DHFL defaults on Rs 20.24 crore worth of interest payments on NCDs
ICRA and CRISIL keep A1+ rating to the Cholamandalam Investment's commercial paper of Rs 8,000 crore
Canara Bank revises Marginal Cost of Funds Based Lending Rate (MCLR) with effect from 07.09.2019
Vivimed Labs enters definitive agreements for transfer and sale of its wholly owned subsidiary to Vivimed Specialty Chemicals UK
PNB puts up for sale 11 NPA accounts to recover dues of Rs 1,234 cr - PTI
Reliance seeks USD 5.4 minimum price for new gas from KG-D6 - PTI
India Ratings has placed Allahabad Bank Long Term Issuer Ratings of "IND AA-" on Rating Watch Evolving (RWE).
Prataap Snacks approves the Scheme of Amalgamation of Pure N Sure Food Bites with itself
International Paper APPM - Open offer for acquisition of upto 99.42 lakh shares from public shareholders
Coffee Day appoints IDFC Securities as advisor for share sale in arms
HDFC Bank cuts MCLR by 10-15 bps across tenuresShilpa Medicare- USFDA issues 2 observations for the company’s Finished Dosage Formulation FacilityGet access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.