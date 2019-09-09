Stocks in the news: Canara Bank, NBCC, PNB, DHFL, Shilpa Medicare, Avenue Supermarts

Here are the stocks in the news that are in news today:

Avenue Supermarts has issued commercial paper of Rs 150 crore

PC Jeweller's annual general meeting (AGM) on September 30, 2019

PTC Industries decides to defer proposal for seeking approval of members of company for preferential issue

NBCC secures business of Rs 400 crore in the month of August, 2019

Wipro positions as leader in IDC MarketScape: WorldwideArtificial Intelligence Services 2019 Vendor Assessment

Rane Holdings: ICRA revalidates long term rating assigned to Rs 50 crore Line of Credit (LOC) at ICRAAA- with outlook as 'stable

India Ratings places Canara Bank's Long Term Issuer Rating of IND AAA on Rating Watch Negative (RWN)

Canara Bank seeks bids to sell its 29.99 percent stake in Can Fin Homes

Varun Beverages sets issue price for QIP at Rs 612 per share

DHFL defaults on Rs 20.24 crore worth of interest payments on NCDs

ICRA and CRISIL keep A1+ rating to the Cholamandalam Investment's commercial paper of Rs 8,000 crore

Canara Bank revises Marginal Cost of Funds Based Lending Rate (MCLR) with effect from 07.09.2019

Vivimed Labs enters definitive agreements for transfer and sale of its wholly owned subsidiary to Vivimed Specialty Chemicals UK

PNB puts up for sale 11 NPA accounts to recover dues of Rs 1,234 cr - PTI

Reliance seeks USD 5.4 minimum price for new gas from KG-D6 - PTI

India Ratings has placed Allahabad Bank Long Term Issuer Ratings of "IND AA-" on Rating Watch Evolving (RWE).

Prataap Snacks approves the Scheme of Amalgamation of Pure N Sure Food Bites with itself

International Paper APPM - Open offer for acquisition of upto 99.42 lakh shares from public shareholders

Coffee Day appoints IDFC Securities as advisor for share sale in arms

HDFC Bank cuts MCLR by 10-15 bps across tenures