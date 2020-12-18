Stocks in the news: BPCL, TCS, Dishman Carbogen, BEML, Majesco, PG Electroplast, Canara Bank

Here are the stocks that are in the news today:

TCS | The company's Rs 16,000-crore share buyback offer opens on December 18.

Dishman Carbogen | Promoter to sell 4.4% stake in the company via offer for sale on December 18 and December 21. Floor price is set at Rs 145.70 per share.

BPCL | The company approved merger of subsidiary Bharat Gas Resources with BPCL.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises | Board approved acquisition of film production & distribution business as a going concern, on a slump sale basis from Zee Studios, and approved the transfer of the digital publishing biz division to Rapidcube Tecbnologies. Board also approved appointment of Sasha Mirchandani & Vivek Mehra as independent directors.

IDFC | Sipadan Investments (Mauritius) sold 2.17% stake in IDFC during November 23-December 16, reducing total shareholding to 7.3%.

Bank of Baroda | Ian De Souza joined as CFO of the bank.

BEML | Equity Intelligence India acquired 2.65 lakh equity shares in company at Rs 847.63 per share on the NSE.

Indian Terrain Fashions | Dhiren Kishore Shah bought 2,30,360 equity shares of the company at Rs 35.4 per share, whereas Malabar India Fund sold 3,12,509 shares at Rs 35.38 per share on the NSE.

JK Tyre & Industries | Edgefield Securities sold 14,33,759 shares of the company at Rs 76.52 per share on the NSE.

Majesco | ICICI Bank Ltd A/C ICICI Treasury acquired 2.01 equity shares of the company at Rs 968.08 per share on the NSE.

S H Kelkar | Keva Constructions sold 10 lakh shares of the company at Rs 115.74 per share on the NSE.

Snowman Logistics | Adani Logistics sold further 11,02,961 equity shares of the company at Rs 58.58 per share on the NSE.

Borosil Renewables | Company closed its QIP issue on December 17 and approved to issue 1,58,04,030 equity shares at issue price of Rs 126.55 per equity share.

ISGEC Heavy Engineering | Company secured a new order for Rs 431 crore.

Trent | Arisaig India Fund sold 2.05% stake in company via open market transactions, reducing total shareholding to 5.54%.

Usha Martin | Promoter entity Peterhouse Investments Ltd & PACs reduced stake in company to 4.56% from 4.89% earlier.

PG Electroplast | The company acquired 100% stake in PG Technoplast.

Canara Bank | Life Insurance Corporatio of India increased stake in bank to 8.35% from 4.53% via QIP issue.

Astec Lifesciences | Promoter Ashok V Hiremath reduced stake in company to 2.9% from 4.94% earlier.

Zodiac Clothing | Pari Washington India Master Fund cut stake in company to 4.36% from 7.01% earlier.

Emami | Promoter entity Suntrack Commerce released pledge on 6 lakh equity shares.

MSTC | Life Insurance Corporation of India reduced its stake in the company to 5.91% from 7.94% earlier.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders | Basin Trials (BT) of the first ship of project 15B (Yard 12704, Vishakhapatnam) was successfully completed at Mazagon Dock on December 17, in the presence of overseeing and trials teams of the Indian Navy. The Ship is slated to complete sea trials by April 2021.

Sagar Cements | HDFC Mutual Fund reduced stake in company to 4.61% from 6.66% earlier.

Polyplex Corporation | India Ratings upgraded credit rating to AA-/Stable on company's Long-term loans for Rs 150 crore.

Punjab Alkalies & Chemicals | Company redeemed 6 lakh secured fully convertible debentures of Rs 100 each issued to CDR Lenders out of 17,00,000 secured fully convertible debentures prior to its stated date of redemption.

Rane (Madras) | Company approved the preferential issue of 25,49,936 convertible warrants to promoter Rane Holdings.