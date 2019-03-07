Stocks in the news: Biocon, MEP Infra, Khadim India, NELCO, Relaxo Footwears, Cyient, HFCL

Here are stocks that are in the news today:

Vedanta: Board approved 2nd interim dividend of Rs 1.85 per share i.e. 185 percent on face value of Re 1 for the financial year 2018-19.

Varroc Engineering: Step down subsidiary Varroc Lighting Systems, Poland opened new Research & Development Centre.

Asian Granito India: Board approved the issue of 50 lakh convertible warrants at a price of Rs 180 per convertible warrants to promoter, promoter group and non-promoters. Board also approved the overall limit of Rs 300 crore for related party transaction with subsidiary company Crystal Ceramic Industries Private Limited.

Odisha Cement clarified that company never authorised allied to transfer, use or pledge these securities, in any manner whatsoever, as margin or otherwise, for the benefit of any person or entity, at any point in time

Biocon: USFDA concluded a pre-approval inspection of company's insulin drug substance manufacturing facility triggered by a New Drug Application submitted by insulin AP/customer. The inspection at the Bengaluru facility took place between February 25-March 5, resulting in a Form 483 with six observations.

MEP Infrastructure Developers: Promoter released a pledge on 38 lakh shares (representing 2.07 percent of total paid-up equity).

Development management agreement between Raymond & Colorplus Realty has been mutually terminated with effect from March 5, 2019

CARE has revised its rating to A+ (credit watch with developing implications) for long-term debt programme, market linked debentures and subordinated debt of the Company

Jayant Agro-Organics: Promoter Jayant Finvest increases stake in company by 3.22 percent to 58.93 percent.

Ajmera Realty & Infra India: Promoter ARIIL Trust raises stake in company by 2.78 percent to 52.81 percent.

Leel Electricals: Bharat Raj Punj, Managing Director of the company has tendered his resignation due to his personal and professional reasons.

GE Power India's managing director Andrew H. DeLeone has submitted his resignation due to personal circumstances

Himachal Futuristic Communications: Company bags orders of Rs 117 crore for supply of optical fibre cables from Tata Project.

Asahi Songwon Colors: Plant operations of CPC crude blue plant at Padra, Vadodara have been restarted after planned shutdown for periodic maintenance.

HDFC: Board approved the payment of interim dividend of Rs 3.50 per share for the financial year ending March 2019.

Sun TV Network board meeting on March 8 to consider interim dividend

Cyient: Company selected by UK Power Networks to develop an outage planning portal.

HSIL: Reliance MF cuts its stake in company by 0.65 percent to 4.47 percent.

Omaxe: Vijayalaxmi, Chief Operating Officer of the company has resigned from the company due to personal reason.

LT Foods: Company decided to make an investment of Rs 20 crore in the form of preference shares in its majority owned subsidiary company Daawat Foods Limited (DFL) to strengthen the balance sheet of DFL and improve its current ratio.

Relaxo Footwears: Promoters cut stake in the company by 1.967 percent to 35.508 percent.

Tata Power: Company crosses the 7 lakh consumer base milestone in Mumbai.

NELCO: Company secures in-flight & maritime connectivity licence from Department of Telecommunications.

Khadim India: Commercial Paper of Rs 30 crore has been redeemed.

Apollo Tricoat Tubes: Company commences commercial production of Tricoat Tubes with advanced Galvant technology at manufacturing facility at Malur.

Arvind Fashions: Subsidiary of Arvind to list on March 8.

Bulk Deals on March 06

NSE

Keerti Know & Skill: Ajit Laxmichand Jain HUF sold 20,000 shares of the company at Rs 70 per share.

Lakshmi Vilas Bank: Premjayanti Enterprise Pvt Ltd sold 14,50,000 shares of the company at Rs 76.59 per share.

OnMobile Global: Altruist Technologies Private Limited bought 5,70,763 shares of the company at Rs 33.04 per share.

Sunteck Realty: BNP Paribas Arbitrage bought 21,10,027 shares of the company at Rs 370.06 per share.

BSE

Sunteck Realty: BNP Paribas Arbitrage further bought 20,16,540 shares of the company at Rs 370 per share.

7NR Retail: Rathod Manoj Chhaganlal HUF sold 84,000 shares of the company at Rs 34.75 per share.

Jaipan Industries: Capgrow Capital Advisors LLP sold 36,618 shares of the company at Rs 16.70 per share.

Majestic Research: Veer Enterprise sold 1,03,200 shares of the company at Rs 30.33 per share.

Relaxo Footwears: Afis A/C American Funds Insurance Series Growth Income Fund bought 8,67,238 shares of the company at Rs 715 per share.

(For more bulk deals, click here)

Analyst or Board Meet/Briefings

Polyplex Corporation: Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on March 30.

Tube Investments of India: Conference Call with Institutional Investor to be held on March 7.

BCL Industries: Management of the company will be attending the Valorem Analyst Conference 2019 on March 15.

South Indian Bank: Officials of the company will be meeting a group of institutional investors at Prabhudas Liladhar Conference on March 8.

HUDCO: The board meeting to be held on March 12 to consider raising of funds through issue of bonds/ debentures.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services: Company's officials will attend Prabhudas Lilladher - Investor Conference on March 7 and Morgan Stanley - Investor Groups on March 14.

Take Solutions: Company's officials will meet analyst/institutional investor in Buyside Non-deal Roadshow on March 7.

TRF: Investors' Conference Call is scheduled to be held on March 11.

Sheela Foam: Officials of the company will be meeting with various investors on March 7 in Singapore and on March 8 in Hong Kong.

Mahindra Logistics: One-on-one conference call is scheduled to be held with Mission Holdings on March 7.

Asian Paints: Company's officials will meet investors on March 8, 13, 14 and 15.

eClerx Services: Company's officials will interact with Franklin Templeton Investments on March 7.

Punjab National Bank: Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on March 28.

SRF: Ashish Bharat Ram, Managing Director will be interacting with certain Analysts on March 7 in 6th edition of Ambit's Chemical Day.

Sudarshan Chemical Industries: Company's officials will interact with Analysts / Institutional Investors on March 7 at Ambit India Access - Chemicals Day (Conference).

Elecon Engineering Company: Extraordinary General Meeting of the company to be convened on March 30.

: Board meeting is scheduled on March 9 to consider voluntary delisting of company from National Stock Exchange of India Limited.