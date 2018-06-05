App
Last Updated : Jun 05, 2018 09:05 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Stocks in the News: Biocon, Idea, Vedanta, Quess Corp, Mahindra Holidays, SBI

Biocon | Idea | Vedanta | Indian Hotels | Mahindra Holidays are stocks which are in news today.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Here are the stocks that are in news today:

Biocon & Mylan receive USFDA nod for biosimilar Pegfilgrastim

A penalty of Rs 7 crore has been imposed on SBI under FEMA 1999

Bajaj Corp: The company participated in an analysts' call on June 4

related news

Weizmann Forex approves buyback of 4,36,467 equity shares at a price of Rs 702

Mahindra Holidays: IDBI Mutual Fund and Motilal Oswal will meet the company's management on June 5 and June 6

Sunteck Realty approves proposal to raise RFPIs limit from 24% to 49%

Indian Hotels: Multiple investors will meet the company's management in an investors' conference on June 5.

EClerx: Emkay, JM Financial, and Matthews International Capital will meet the firm between June 5 and June 19

PNB Housing Finance raises funds by issue of NCDs

Idea Cellular gets approval to increase FDI limit in company to 100%

Vedanta pays Rs 5,300 crore for acquisition of Electrosteel Steel

Tube Investments divested its entire shareholding in TI Absolute Concepts

NIIT signs landmark Learning and Development Partnership with Pitney Bowes

Bank of India files application with NCLT for initiation of corporate insolvency resolution process against Khaitan Electricals

Quess Corp approve acquisition of additional 8% equity in Simpliance Technologies

GTPL Hathway's CFO Jayanta Kumar Haribandhu Pani resigns

Abu Dhabi Investment Council Whiting sold 8,72,156 shares of Camlin Fine at Rs 87.40

AL Mehwar Commercial Invstments LLC Noosa bought 25,30,000 shares of Cox & Kings at Rs 215

Abu Dhabi Investment Council Tallyfish sold 2,17,297 shares of HDFC at Rs 1,843.00

Abu Dhabi Investment Council Whiting sold 10,81,485 shares of Intellect Design at Rs 199

AL Mehwar Commercial Invstments LLC Noosa bought 9,76,000 shares of Manpasand Beverages at Rs 203
First Published on Jun 5, 2018 07:57 am

tags #Stocks in News

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

