you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 22, 2019 08:08 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Stocks in the news: BHEL, Tata Power, Laurus Lab, Sun Pharma, Alembic Pharma, RITES

BHEL | Tata Power | Laurus Lab | Tarmat and Finolex Cables are stocks, which are in news today.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Here are the stocks that are in news today:

Fitch Ratings - Negative outlook on Indian telecom companies for 2020 due to financial risks

RITES -  Govt to sell up to 3.75 crore shares (15% equity) via OFS on November 22 and 25

BHEL - CRISIL downgraded the rating on the long-term bank facilities of to ‘CRISIL AA’ from ‘CRISIL AA+’; revises outlook from ‘Negative’ to ‘Stable’.

related news

Finolex Cables launches electrical accessories range to fortify its product offering

Bank Of Baroda confirm that Bank of Baroda, South Africa has not indulged in any activity violating regulatory guidelines knowingly

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings' independent director Shubhalakshmi Panse resigns

Tarmat - Dilip Varghese resigns as chief executive officer and Jerry E. Varghese resigns as chief operating officer of the company

Tata Power raises Rs 1,500 crore via NCDs

Laurus Lab - USFDA issues 3 observations for Units 1 and 3 at Vizag

Sun Pharma’s arm Taro gets tentative USFDA nod for Tavaborole drug - CNBC-TV18

Sun Pharma, Alembic Pharma & Alkem Labs gets USFDA nod for Deferasirox - CNBC-TV18

First Published on Nov 22, 2019 07:44 am

tags #Stocks in News

