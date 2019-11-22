Stocks in the news: BHEL, Tata Power, Laurus Lab, Sun Pharma, Alembic Pharma, RITES

BHEL | Tata Power | Laurus Lab | Tarmat and Finolex Cables are stocks, which are in news today.
Fitch Ratings - Negative outlook on Indian telecom companies for 2020 due to financial risks
RITES - Govt to sell up to 3.75 crore shares (15% equity) via OFS on November 22 and 25
BHEL - CRISIL downgraded the rating on the long-term bank facilities of to ‘CRISIL AA’ from ‘CRISIL AA+’; revises outlook from ‘Negative’ to ‘Stable’.
Finolex Cables launches electrical accessories range to fortify its product offering
Bank Of Baroda confirm that Bank of Baroda, South Africa has not indulged in any activity violating regulatory guidelines knowingly
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings' independent director Shubhalakshmi Panse resigns
Tarmat - Dilip Varghese resigns as chief executive officer and Jerry E. Varghese resigns as chief operating officer of the company
Tata Power raises Rs 1,500 crore via NCDs
Laurus Lab - USFDA issues 3 observations for Units 1 and 3 at Vizag
Sun Pharma's arm Taro gets tentative USFDA nod for Tavaborole drug - CNBC-TV18Sun Pharma, Alembic Pharma & Alkem Labs gets USFDA nod for Deferasirox - CNBC-TV18