Stocks in the news: BHEL, Tata Power, Laurus Lab, Sun Pharma, Alembic Pharma, RITES

Here are the stocks that are in news today:

Fitch Ratings - Negative outlook on Indian telecom companies for 2020 due to financial risks

RITES - Govt to sell up to 3.75 crore shares (15% equity) via OFS on November 22 and 25

BHEL - CRISIL downgraded the rating on the long-term bank facilities of to ‘CRISIL AA’ from ‘CRISIL AA+’; revises outlook from ‘Negative’ to ‘Stable’.

Finolex Cables launches electrical accessories range to fortify its product offering

Bank Of Baroda confirm that Bank of Baroda, South Africa has not indulged in any activity violating regulatory guidelines knowingly

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings' independent director Shubhalakshmi Panse resigns

Tarmat - Dilip Varghese resigns as chief executive officer and Jerry E. Varghese resigns as chief operating officer of the company

Tata Power raises Rs 1,500 crore via NCDs

Laurus Lab - USFDA issues 3 observations for Units 1 and 3 at Vizag

Sun Pharma’s arm Taro gets tentative USFDA nod for Tavaborole drug - CNBC-TV18