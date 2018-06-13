Stocks in the news: TCS, RIL, Sun Pharma, Federal Bank, Allahabad Bank, Page Industries

TCS | RIL | Sun Pharma | Federal Bank | Allahabad Bank and Page Industries are stocks, which are in news today.
Ex-Dividend: Can Fin Homes, MAS Financial Services, Kansai Nerolac Paints
Wipro and Opera Solutions launch solution to detect and address fraud and waste in US Healthcare Insurance claims
TCS board will consider a proposal for buyback of equity shares on June 15
Moody upgraded the Counterparty Risk Assessment (CR Assessment) of PNB to Baa3(cr)/P-3(cr) from Ba1(cr)/NP(cr)
Sun Pharma has received an establishment inspection report (EIR) for its Halol unit from USFDA
Allahabad Bank said that Hong Kong Regulator has upped supervision on banks branch
Alok Industries - NCLT asks resolution professional to present resolution plan to creditors
Bharat Forge acquired 34% and Bharat Forge International acquired 0.7% in TEVVA
Videocon to file defamation suit against Bloomberg
Page Industries' license agreement with Jockey International Inc. has been extended till 31st December 2040
Federal Bank will be buying 19.89% Stake In Equirus Capital
Yes Bank intents to acquire 10% stake in India International Clearing Corporation
Jio offers 1.5 GB additional data per day to customers
PNB, SBI, 13 others get Moody's counterparty risk ratings
RIL completes acquisition of 73% stake in AI firm Embibe
PNB board to consider ESOP scheme of up to 10cr shares
Essel Propack issues commercial papers worth Rs 30 crore
Adani group emerges as highest bidder with Rs 6,000 crore offer for Ruchi Soya
Puravankara announces Home Exchange planDisclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.