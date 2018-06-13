Stocks in the news: TCS, RIL, Sun Pharma, Federal Bank, Allahabad Bank, Page Industries

Here are stocks that are in news today:

Ex-Dividend: Can Fin Homes, MAS Financial Services, Kansai Nerolac Paints

Wipro and Opera Solutions launch solution to detect and address fraud and waste in US Healthcare Insurance claims

TCS board will consider a proposal for buyback of equity shares on June 15

Moody upgraded the Counterparty Risk Assessment (CR Assessment) of PNB to Baa3(cr)/P-3(cr) from Ba1(cr)/NP(cr)

Sun Pharma has received an establishment inspection report (EIR) for its Halol unit from USFDA

Allahabad Bank said that Hong Kong Regulator has upped supervision on banks branch

Alok Industries - NCLT asks resolution professional to present resolution plan to creditors

Bharat Forge acquired 34% and Bharat Forge International acquired 0.7% in TEVVA

Videocon to file defamation suit against Bloomberg

Page Industries' license agreement with Jockey International Inc. has been extended till 31st December 2040

Federal Bank will be buying 19.89% Stake In Equirus Capital

Yes Bank intents to acquire 10% stake in India International Clearing Corporation

Jio offers 1.5 GB additional data per day to customers

PNB, SBI, 13 others get Moody's counterparty risk ratings

RIL completes acquisition of 73% stake in AI firm Embibe

PNB board to consider ESOP scheme of up to 10cr shares

Essel Propack issues commercial papers worth Rs 30 crore

Adani group emerges as highest bidder with Rs 6,000 crore offer for Ruchi Soya

Puravankara announces Home Exchange plan

: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.