Stocks in the news: Bharti Infratel, PSP Projects, Persistent, Quess Corp, SREI Infra, Sagar Cements

Here are the stocks that are in news today:

Bharti Infratel: Company and Indus Towers (where the company holds 42 percent equity), have received exit notices, which would result in exit of 27,447 co-locations for the company on a consolidated basis. This is likely to result in a net reduction of consolidated service revenue of approximately Rs 60-65 crore per month w.e.f. September 1, 2018.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals: The meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on September 10 to consider the proposal for issue of non-convertible debentures on private placement basis.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals: CRISIL reaffirmed credit rating of AA+/Stable for Rs 850 crore limit of fund & non-fund based facilities and term loans; and assigned credit rating of AA+/Stable for the proposed issue of non-convertible debentures of Rs 300 crore.

Bombay Burmah Trading approved appointment of Dibakar Chatterjee as CEO w.e.f. Sept 5

PSP Projects: Company has received work orders worth Rs 226.07 crore (on standalone basis) from various clients for industrial and institutional projects. Total work orders received during the financial year 2018-19 (till date) on standalone basis amounts to Rs 419.97 crore.

Bharti Airtel: Transfer of shares in Bharti Telemedia (a subsidiary of the company) to an affiliate of Warburg Pincus has been completed.

Maruti Suzuki's August 2018 total production was up 6.9% at 1,68,725 units against 1,57,863 in August 2017

Karnataka Bank: The bank approved the proposal for augmenting capital funds through issue of nan-convertible lower Tier 11 subordinated bonds to the tune of Rs 800 crore in one or more tranches under private placement basis.

Majesco: Urban Advantage, an InsurTech start-up based in California, implemented Majesco Policy for P&C and Majesco Billing for P&C on the Majesco Cloudlnsurer platform in 95 days for dwelling fire, enabling their rapid launch into the personal lines market.

Persistent Systems: Company acquired Herald Health, a startup created to transform the data overload swamping healthcare professionals into clear and actionable insights.

Rural Electrification Corporation's Q1FY19 results on September 14

Quess Corp: Company approved acquisition of additional 3 percent equity in Heptagon Technologies Private Limited.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises: Company informed about appointment of Rohit Kumar Gupta as Chief Financial Officer w.e.f. September 6.

HUDCO: Q1 profit jumps to Rs 333.4 crore versus Rs 162.4 crore; revenue rises to Rs 1,530.9 crore versus Rs 901 crore (YoY).

SREI Infrastructure Finance: Q1 profit surges to Rs 139.55 crore versus Rs 65.15 crore; revenue rises to Rs 1,467.8 crore versus Rs 1,215.75 crore (YoY).

SREI Infrastructure Finance: Sameer Sawhney has resigned as the Chief Executive Officer of the company w.e.f. September 5.

Igarashi Motors India: Board of directors has fixed September 28 as the record date for determining the entitlement of members to receive bonus shares.

Nandan Denim: Company receives sanction of subsidy under Gujarat State Textile Policy, 2012.

Sagar Cements' consolidated August sales are up by 24 percent at 2,47,051 MT versus 1,99,179 MT

Jindal Stainless' annual general meeting scheduled on September 27

board approved the merger plan of Welspun Pipes with self