Stocks in the news: Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, ICICI Bank, HUL, Yes Bank, DHFL, AB Capital

Results today: Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Marico, Wockhardt, Chennai Petroleum, Gujarat Gas, Navin Fluorine, Mahindra CIE Automotive, Hindustan Composites, GTL, Godrej Agrovet, Great Eastern Shipping, Firstsource Solutions, Fortis Malar Hospitals

HUL Q4: Net profit up 13.8% at Rs 1,538 crore versus Rs 1,351 crore, revenue up 9.3% at Rs 9,945 crore versus Rs 9,097 crore, YoY.

L&T Tech Q4: Net profit up 3.2% at Rs 191.5 crore versus Rs 185.6 crore, rupee revenue up 2% at Rs 1,343.1 crore versus Rs 1,316.9 crore, QoQ.

Birla Corp Q4: Net profit down 2.2% at Rs 128.2 crore versus Rs 131.1 crore, revenue up 13.4% at Rs 1,872.3 crore versus Rs 1,650.8 crore, YoY.

Federal Bank Q4: Net profit at Rs 381.5 crore versus Rs 145 crore; NII up 17.5% at Rs 1,096.5 crore versus Rs 933.3 crore, YoY.

AB Capital Q4: Net profit up 52.5% at Rs 258.4 crore against Rs 169.5 crore; revenue up 32.2% at Rs 4,730 crore versus Rs 3,577.6 crore, YoY.

NIIT Tech Q4: Net profit up 5.2% at Rs 105.5 crore against Rs 100.2 crore; revenue at Rs 972.2 crore versus Rs 971.7 crore, QoQ.

Vodafone Idea signs multi-million dollar IT deal with IBM.

USFDA issues 14 observations for Cadila Healthcare's Moraiya facility

PNC Infra to entire stake (15.12%) in Ghaziabad Aligarh Expressway to Cube Highways and Infrastructure PTE

Bharat Road Network has entered into a share purchase agreement with Cube Highways and Infrastructure Pte for sale of its holding in Ghaziabad Aligarh Expressway

RBI imposes Rs 11.25 lakh penalty on Yes Bank

TTK Prestige fixed May 16 as record date for issue of bonus shares

Indian Overseas Bank board meeting on May 09 to consider and approve the proposal for raising capital for the year 2019-20 and other incidental matters

DHFL board approves raising capital worth Rs 2,000 crore in one or more tranches.

Torrent Pharma has issued Commercial Paper for an amount of Rs 200 crore on May 3, 2019

Bank of Baroda hikes marginal cost of lending rate by 5 bps across tenors.