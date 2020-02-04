App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Feb 04, 2020 08:46 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Stocks in the news: Bharti Airtel, TVS Motor, TCS, GMR Infra, Deepak Nitrite, JK Cement

Bharti Airtel | TVS Motor Company | Deepak Nitrite | JK Cement and Tata Global Beverages are among the stocks that are in the news today.

Here are some stocks that are in the news today:

Quarterly earnings: Bharti Airtel, TVS Motor Company, Triveni Engineering & Industries, Tata Global Beverages, Thermax, Titan Company, JSW Energy, OFSS, Piramal Enterprises, Punjab National Bank, CSB Bank, Dhanlaxmi Bank, Exide Industries, GATI, Jindal SAW, Adani Green Energy, Adani Ports and Avanti Feeds are among the companies that will release their quarterly earnings on February 4.

TCS and Walgreens Boots Alliance, lnc expanded their strategic partnership to advance WBA's transformation of its global lT function

Close

Reliance Industries - new production from kg D6 project on track to start by mid-2020

SRF Q3: Consolidated net profit at Rs 343 crore versus Rs 165.7 crore, revenue up 2.3% at Rs 1,850.5 crore versus Rs 1,808.8 crore, YoY

AstraZeneca Q3: Net orofit down 8.2% at Rs 26.7 crore versus Rs 29.1 crore, revenue up 4% at Rs 223.9 crore versus Rs 215.2 crore, YoY

Deepak Nitrite: Q3 profit jumps to Rs 157 cr versus Rs 39.7 cr, revenue jumps 44.2 percent to Rs 1,119.9 cr YoY.

Affle India: Q3 profit jumps 31.33 percent to Rs 21.45 cr, revenue rises 27.4 percent to Rs 94.46 cr YoY.

GSK Pharma: Q3 loss at Rs 661.16 cr versus profit at Rs 113.67 crore, revenue dips 5.7 percent to Rs 778.59 cr YoY.

JK Cement: Company successfully commissioned grey cement grinding capacity in Rajasthan and UP.

GMR Infrastructure: GMR Hyderabad International Airport signs agreement to operate Bidar Airport in Karnataka.

PNB board granted permission for raising funds through issuance of Basel-III compliant Tier-II Bonds amounting up to Rs 1000 crore in one or more tranches

Future Consumer - CARE Ratings reaffirmed CARE A1 rating to the commercial paper worth Rs 100 crore

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

First Published on Feb 4, 2020 07:46 am

tags #Stocks in News

