Stocks in the news: Bharti Airtel, Reliance Capital, GVK, Tata Power, Marico, Vodafone, Dr Reddy's Lab

Here are the stocks that are in news today:

Results Today: Bharti Airtel, Atlas Cycles, Hindustan Zinc, Petronet LNG, SKF India, Tata Metaliks, Wonderla Holidays

Marico Q2: Consolidated net profit up 17.1% at Rs 253 crore versus Rs 216 crore, revenue down at Rs 1,829 crore versus Rs 1,837 crore, YoY

Jubilant Life Q2: Net profit up 19% at Rs 249 crore versus Rs 210 crore, revenue at Rs 2,266 crore versus Rs 2,269 crore, YoY

Tata Motors Q2: Consolidated net loss At Rs 216.6 crore versus loss of Rs 1,048.8 crore, revenue down 9.1% at Rs 65,432 crore versus Rs 71,981 crore, QoQ

ICICI Bank: Q2 profit down 27.9 percent at Rs 655 crore versus Rs 908.9 crore, NII up 25.6 percent at Rs 8,057 crore versus Rs 6,417.6 crore YoY. Gross NPA at 6.90 percent versus 6.49 percent and net NPA at 1.74 percent versus 1.77 percent QoQ.

Ratnamani Metals : Q2 profit at Rs 76.4 crore versus Rs 62.7 crore and revenue at Rs 610.3 crore versus Rs 730.3 crore YoY.

: Q2 profit up 61 percent at Rs 154.3 crore versus Rs 95.8 crore and revenue up 9.1 percent at Rs 567.1 crore versus Rs 519.7 crore YoY.

Reliance Capital: Q2 net loss at Rs 2,820 crore versus profit of Rs 197 crore and revenue at Rs 322 crore versus 1,003 crore YoY.

NRB Bearings: Q2 net profit at Rs 6.4 crore versus Rs 34.9 crore and revenue at Rs 193 crore versus Rs 258.6 crore YoY.

V2 Retail: Q2 net loss at Rs 10.4 crore versus loss of Rs 1,852 crore and revenue down 3.2 percent at Rs 150.7 crore versus Rs 155.7 crore YoY.

Tata Coffee: Q2 profit up 11.2 percent at Rs 40.1 crore versus Rs 36 crore and net revenue up 5.5 percent at Rs 481.2 crore versus Rs 455.9 crore YoY.

Ion Exchange: Q2 Profit at Rs 25.66 crore versus Rs 11.31 crore and revenue at Rs 409.4 crore versus Rs 243.8 crore YoY.

Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea in Focus: Further setback to telecom companies; Supreme Court orders companies to pay dues to Department of Telecommunications within 3 months

Dr Reddy's Laboratories - Audit of our API Srikakulam Plant (SEZ), Andhra Pradesh, by the USFDA, has been completed on October 25, 2019 and issued a Form 483 with 4 (four) observations

Reliance Jio: Board approves scheme of agreement between company and some creditors for transfer of identified liabilities of up to Rs 1.08 lakh crore.

Edelweiss Financial Services - US-based Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (Gallagher) has acquired a minority stake by way of primary equity infusion in Edelweiss Insurance Brokers

Advance Lifestyles appoints Ramesh Nair as chief financial officer w.e.f. October 24

Reliance Industries: To form a wholly-owned subsidiary for digital platform initiatives and to invest Rs 1.08 lakh crore via OCPS to form subsidiary for digital platform.

NTPC has entered into a JV & shareholders agreement with the Ceylon Electricity Board for incorporation of 50:50 JV Company for development of 300 MW ±15% LNG power project at Kerawalapitiya, Sri Lanka

ICICI Bank: Bank initiated process of transfer of entire stake in GSTN to various state governments.

SBI Life - The Insurance Regulatory Authority of India levied a penalty amounting to Rs 4 lakhs

IFCI - board meeting on November 13 to consider and approve Q2FY20 results

M&M: Company will acquire 100 percent stake in Peugeot Motocycles.

Alps Industries enters into one time settlement with J&K Bank

DHFL: Sources say Tata Mutual Fund moves NCLT for recovery of dues from DHFL - CNBC-TV18.

Wonderla Holidays has planned to set up an Amusement Park in Chennai with an estimated cost of around Rs 350 crore for which the land was already purchased

Excel Industries completes acquisition of chemical manufacturing unit of NetMatrix Crop Care

Tata Power – JV Company signs asset purchase agreements with Tata Steel for acquisition of 120 MW Captive Gas-Based Power Plant and 40 MW Diesel Generating Station

Manappuram Finance board meeting to consider results & interim dividend on November 6

GVK signs binding agreements with ADIA, PSP Investments and NIIF for an investment of Rs 7,614 crore in its airports holding company

Sadbhav Infra - Toll revenue received from the 10 operational SPVs has remained flat at Rs 2,678.8 million in Q2FY20 against Rs 2,685.5 million in Q2FY19

Aarti Industries' vice-chairman and non-executive director Shantilal Tejshi Shah passes away on October 27, 2019.

Piramal Enterprises entered into the securities subscription agreement with Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec on October 25, 2019.