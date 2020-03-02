Stocks in the news: Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors, PNC Infra, M&M, Affle India, HUDCO, Career Point

Here are the stocks that are in news today:

SBI Cards IPO opens for subscription

Bharti Airtel paid Rs 8,004 crore to DoT in AGR matter

IRB Infra begins toll collection on expressway & NH-48 section of Mumbai-Pune Project

Coal India - February production was up 14.2% at 66.26 mt versus 58.05 mt, YoY

MOIL cuts prices of chemical grades by 5% & Balaghat Fines by 10%

Eicher Motors - February total commercial vehicles sales down 29.2% at 4,439 units versus 6,268 units, total domestic CV sales down 27.4% at 3,875 units versus 5,337 units, YoY

Tata Motors - February total sales down 32.4% at 40,634 units against 60,151 units, total domestic sales down 34% at 38,002 units against 57,221 units, YoY

M&M - February total auto sales down 42% at 32,476 units against 56,005 units, YoY

Maruti Suzuki - February total sales down 1.1% at 1.47 lakh units versus 1.48 lakh units, total exports up 7.1% at 10,261 units versus 9,582 units, YoY

Dr Reddy's Laboratories - USFDA issues 1 observation in place of 2 observations for Bachupally unit

PNC Infra gets letter of award from NHAI for hybrid annuity mode project of Rs 1,602 crore

Laurus Labs' independent director Ramesh Subrahmanian resigns

India Motor Parts declares interim dividend of Rs 10 per equity share

Shakti Pumps - Care ratings revised credit rating of long-term bank facilities of the company from CARE A-; Negative to CARE BBB+ and short term bank facilities rating from CARE A2+ to CARE A2

Affle India signs definitive agreement to acquire Mediasmart

CreditAccess Grameen approves to allot debentures worth Rs 80 crore to Triodos Sicav II -Triodos Microfinance Fund on preferential basis.

CreditAccess Grameen - India Rating & Research has assigned IND A+/ stable rating to the Rs 1 billion NCDs and affirmed IND A+/ stable rating to the Rs 10 billion bank loans

Career Point - Deal between the Schoolnet India and Eduplanet Knowledge Solutions has been called off because certain clauses were not in interest of the company

Equipas Holdings - CRISIL upgraded ratings on subsidiary to 'CRISIL A+/Stable' from CRISIL A/ Positive

Adani Gas - transaction has been completed in accordance with the SPA with TOTAL Holding SAS

Thomas Cook approved a buyback of up to 2,60,86,956 fully paid up equity shares at a price of Rs. 57.50 per equity share for a maximum aggregate consideration not exceeding Rs 150 crore

Welspun Corp received revised credit rating from CARE Ratings to 'AA; Stable Outlook' from 'AA-; Positive Outlook' for NCD

NTPC - 800 MW Unit#1 of Darlipalli Super Thermal Power Station Stage-1 (2 x 800 MW) declared commercial operation w.e.f 01.03.2020.

Alok Industries allotted 83.33 crore equity shares for cash at total consideration of Rs 250 crore and 250 crore 9% optionally convertible preference shares for a total consideration of Rs 250 crore to RIL

Nitin Spinners - Brickwork Ratings re-affirms the existing credit rating of the company

CESC to consider issue of debentures worth Rs 350 crore on March 4

ONGC to consider and declare interim dividend on March 4

HUDCO approves annual resource programme of upto Rs 28,000 crore through issue of bonds/ debentures

JSW Energy - Brickwork Ratings (BWR)'s outstanding rating of BWR A1+ for the commercial paper of the company continues