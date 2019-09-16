Stocks in the news: Bharat Electronics, Monsanto, Bayer Crop, Andhra Bank, Prabhat Dairy

Here are the stocks that are in news today:

Indian Bank: India Ratings & Research has placed the long term issuer rating of the bank on rating watch evolving (RWE), following the recent announcement by Ministry of Finance regarding the proposed amalgamation of Allahabad Bank into Indian Bank.

On the other hand, CARE Ratings has placed the ratings assigned to various debt instruments of the Bank on credit watch with developing implications, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

Fortis Healthcare - ICRA upgraded long term ratings to BBB+ from BBB-

The company said in a regulatory filing that CARE Ratings (CARE) has downgraded the rating to "D" for the company's long-term debt programme, market-linked debentures, subordinated debt, non-convertible debentures (NCDs) and upper Tier-11 NCDs. CARE has stated this action is primarily due to delay in servicing of principal on one of the

NCDs of the company.

Prabhat Dairy approves delisting of shares at a floor price of Rs 63.77 per share

Dynacons Systems & Solutions: Credit rating agency Acuite Ratings & Research has upgraded the company's long term instruments of worth Rs 35 crore from "ACUITE BBB-" to "ACUITE BBB" with stable outlook, and short term instruments of worth Rs 20 crore to "ACUITE A3+" from "ACUITE A3".

Omax Autos: India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) has downgraded the company's long-term issuer rating as ’IND BBB+’ from 'IND A—'. The outlook is stable.

Usha Martin: The company said its non- executive director, Prashant Jhawar, has resigned on September 13.

Monsanto India and Bayer CropScience: The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has on September 13, approved the scheme of amalgamation of Monsanto India with Bayer CropScience.

Piramal Enterprises: Board approves raising Rs 500 crore via NCDs.

SML Isuzu: Company will shut operations at Nawanshahr's chassis division for 6 days.

PVR: Company received notice from GST Anti-profiteering Body on August 31.

Andhra Bank - The board of directors on Friday accorded in-principle approval for the amalgamation of Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank with Union Bank of India as the anchor bank.

Navratna Defence PSU Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) September 13 said it has won order worth Rs 5,357 crores for seven squadrons of Akash Missile System for the Indian Air Force.

Upcoming analyst or board meetings/briefings:

Allahabad Bank: The board of directors will meet on September 16 to consider amalgamation of Allahabad Bank with Indian Bank.

Arcee Industries: The board of directors are scheduled to meet on September 16 for general purpose.

G-Tech Info-Training: The company's board will meet on September 16 for general purpose.

Parth Industries: The board of the auto parts and equipment maker will meet on September 16 for general purpose.