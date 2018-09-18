Stocks in the news: Bank of Baroda, Idea, Infosys, Avenue Supermarts, GCPL, OBC

Bank of Baroda | Idea | Infosys | Avenue Supermarts | GCPL and OBC are stocks, which are in news today.
Bank of Baroda: Merger process with Dena Bank & Vijaya Bank likely to take 4-6 months, to boost Bank's presence
OFS Technologies approved issue of bonus shares of 6 for 10 held
Axis Bank: The bank has allotted 1,97,950 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each on 17.09.2018, pursuant to exercise of options under its ESOP Scheme.
NTPC approved investment in Talcher Thermal Power Project, Stage-Ill (2x660 MW) at an appraised current estimated cost of Rs 9785.79 cr
Avenue Supermarts: The company has issued commercial paper worth Rs 70 crore.
GNFC - Gov of Gujarat directed to participate in equity of Bhavnagar Energy Co
Mcleod Russel informed about the execution of Memorandum of Understandings for disposal of estates and bearer plants and other assets of Bargang and Harchurah Tea Estates of the company
Sterlite Technologies: Aims 10 percent global fibre market share by June 2020
GCPL: Board approves bonus share allotment
ICICI Lombard General Insurance launches industry's first App for faster claim verification and settlement
Gujarat Gas accepted the authorisation in Schedule D of the PNGRB on Sep 17
Oriental Bank of Commerce: Icra downgrades long-term ratings; outlook negative
Infosys: Doubles investment in US-based TidalScale to $3 million
Bank of Khartoum Group selects iCashpro+ cash management platform from Aurionpro to empower UAE and Bahrain branches operations
Cholamandalam Investment: Raises Rs 1,057 crore from ADB by issuing bonds
RSWM - India Ratings & Research downgraded term loan rating to IND A from INA A+
Board of Vodafone-Idea approved a scheme of amalgamation of Aditya Birla Telecom with Company
RPP Infra - CRISIL assigned CRISIL BBB/Stable/CRISIL A3+ ratings to its bank loan facilities of Rs 270 croreAdani Ports forms JV to provide logistic service to auto industry