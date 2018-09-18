Stocks in the news: Bank of Baroda, Idea, Infosys, Avenue Supermarts, GCPL, OBC

Here are the stocks that are in news today:

Bank of Baroda: Merger process with Dena Bank & Vijaya Bank likely to take 4-6 months, to boost Bank's presence

OFS Technologies approved issue of bonus shares of 6 for 10 held

Axis Bank: The bank has allotted 1,97,950 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each on 17.09.2018, pursuant to exercise of options under its ESOP Scheme.

NTPC approved investment in Talcher Thermal Power Project, Stage-Ill (2x660 MW) at an appraised current estimated cost of Rs 9785.79 cr

Avenue Supermarts: The company has issued commercial paper worth Rs 70 crore.

GNFC - Gov of Gujarat directed to participate in equity of Bhavnagar Energy Co

Mcleod Russel informed about the execution of Memorandum of Understandings for disposal of estates and bearer plants and other assets of Bargang and Harchurah Tea Estates of the company

Sterlite Technologies: Aims 10 percent global fibre market share by June 2020

GCPL: Board approves bonus share allotment

ICICI Lombard General Insurance launches industry's first App for faster claim verification and settlement

Gujarat Gas accepted the authorisation in Schedule D of the PNGRB on Sep 17

Oriental Bank of Commerce: Icra downgrades long-term ratings; outlook negative

Infosys: Doubles investment in US-based TidalScale to $3 million

Bank of Khartoum Group selects iCashpro+ cash management platform from Aurionpro to empower UAE and Bahrain branches operations

Cholamandalam Investment: Raises Rs 1,057 crore from ADB by issuing bonds

RSWM - India Ratings & Research downgraded term loan rating to IND A from INA A+

Board of Vodafone-Idea approved a scheme of amalgamation of Aditya Birla Telecom with Company

RPP Infra - CRISIL assigned CRISIL BBB/Stable/CRISIL A3+ ratings to its bank loan facilities of Rs 270 crore