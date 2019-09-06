Stocks in the news: Bajaj Finance, Tech Mahindra, TCS, Ashok Leyland, Datamatics Global

Here are the stocks that are in news today:

Bajaj Finance board meeting on September 17 to consider a proposal for raising of funds by way of QIP

Posten Norge expands its strategic partnership with TCS

Bangalore International Airport (BIAL) selects Datamatics Global Services as its digital transformation partner

Prabhat Dairy board meeting on September 10 to consider delisting proposal

Indosolar appoints Anand Kumar Agarwal as chief financial officer

Havells launches India’s first complete square pedestal fan

lndia Ratings has placed the Long Term issuer Rating of the Syndicate Bank on “Rating Watch Evolvlng (EWE)"

CRISIL re-affirmed A1+ rating on the short term debt and commercial paper of Sundram Fasteners

CARE Ratings reaffirmed the rating on Maral Overseas' long term bank facilities as CARE BBB; Stable and short term bank facilities as CARE A3+

Karur Vysya Bank revises its marginal cost of funds based lending rates (MCLR) and base rate with effect from 07.09.2019

India Ratings places Long-Term lssuer Rating of OBC on "Rating Watch Evolving (RWE)"

Reliance Jio launches JioFiber

Tech Mahindra expands its strategic collaboration with AT&T

Orient Green Power Company transfers 9,18,954 equity shares (aggregating 57.92%.) held in Sanjog Sugars and Eco-Power to Soorya Eco Power