you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Sep 06, 2019 08:30 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Stocks in the news: Bajaj Finance, Tech Mahindra, TCS, Ashok Leyland, Datamatics Global

Orient Green Power Company | Bajaj Finance | Prabhat Dairy | Sundram Fasteners | TCS and Datamatics Global are stocks, which are in news today.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Here are the stocks that are in news today:

Bajaj Finance board meeting on September 17 to consider a proposal for raising of funds by way of QIP

Posten Norge expands its strategic partnership with TCS

Bangalore International Airport (BIAL) selects Datamatics Global Services as its digital transformation partner

related news

Prabhat Dairy board meeting on September 10 to consider delisting proposal

Indosolar appoints Anand Kumar Agarwal as chief financial officer

Havells launches India’s first complete square pedestal fan

lndia Ratings has placed the Long Term issuer Rating of the Syndicate Bank on “Rating Watch Evolvlng (EWE)"

CRISIL re-affirmed A1+ rating on the short term debt and commercial paper of Sundram Fasteners

CARE Ratings reaffirmed the rating on Maral Overseas' long term bank facilities as CARE BBB; Stable and short term bank facilities as CARE A3+

Karur Vysya Bank revises its marginal cost of funds based lending rates (MCLR) and base rate with effect from 07.09.2019

India Ratings places Long-Term lssuer Rating of OBC on "Rating Watch Evolving (RWE)"

Reliance Jio launches JioFiber

Tech Mahindra expands its strategic collaboration with AT&T

Orient Green Power Company transfers 9,18,954 equity shares (aggregating 57.92%.) held in Sanjog Sugars and Eco-Power to Soorya Eco Power

Ashok Leyland declares 5-day holiday for Ennore plant from Sept 6 - BS

First Published on Sep 6, 2019 08:03 am

tags #Stocks in News

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

