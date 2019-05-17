Stocks in the news: Bajaj Auto, PNB, Manappuram Finance, Blue Dart, ACE, Mindtree

Here are the stocks that are in the news today:

Results Today: Bajaj Auto, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, IOC, Ajmera Realty, Allsec Technologies, Arvind, Bajaj Holdings, Balkrishna Industries, CESC, Corporation Bank, Engineers India, Jubilant Life Sciences, Sical Logistics, Sobha, UPL, Zee Learn

Universal Cables Q4: Net profit up 16.7% at Rs 22 crore versus Rs 18.4 crore, revenue up 9.4% at Rs 410.4 crore versus Rs 375.2 crore, YoY

Blue Dart Q4: Net profit down 62.3% at Rs 12.9 crore versus Rs 34.1 crore, revenue up 8.7% at Rs 779.3 crore versus Rs 717 crore, YoY

JK Tyre Q4: Consolidated net profit down 76.9% at Rs 34 crore versus Rs 145.3 crore

Bajaj Finserv Q4: Consolidated net profit up 31.7% at Rs 839 crore, revenue up 43.5% at Rs 12,994.5 crore

Igarashi Motors Q4: Net profit at Rs 7.1 crore versus Rs 24.6 crore, revenue at Rs 142.2 crore versus Rs 157.3 crore, YoY

Neuland Labs Q4: Net profit down 16% at Rs 7 crore versus Rs 8 crore, revenue up 7.8% at Rs 172,7 crore versus Rs 160.2 crore, YoY

Jubilant Industries Q4: Net loss at Rs 5.16 crore versus Rs 3.37 crore, revenue up 28.6% at Rs 142 crore versus Rs 110 crore, YoY

Kirloskar Brothers Q4: Net profit up 11.7% at Rs 36.3 crore versus Rs 32.5 crore, revenue up 22.5% at Rs 761.9 crore versus Rs 622 crore, YoY

Praj Industries Q4: Consolidated net profit up 24.5% at Rs 33 crore versus Rs 26.8 crore, revenue up 34.1% at Rs 368.2 crore versus Rs 274.5 crore, YoY

Johnson Controls -Hitachi Air Conditioning Q4: Net profit up 5% at Rs 42 crore against Rs 40 crore, revenue up 6% at Rs 665.4 crore versus Rs 627.7 crore, YoY

L&T now owns over 26% stake in Mindtree

Trigyn Technologies' subsidiary awarded a contract to provide IT placement services for the Houston Independent School District

ICRA has re-affirmed the long-term rating as A- and short-term credit ratings as A2+ for bank facilities of Kothari Petrochemicals

Manappuram Finance approve to acquire 100% equity shares of Manappuram Asset Finance for Rs 34.21 crore

PNB terminates sale of housing arm to Varde Holdings Pte and General Atlantic Group

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance reduced its stake in Cyient from 5.02% to 2.99%

KDDL subsidiary Ethosopened flagship store in Hyderabad

Minda Industries approved merger of four wholly owned subsidiaries with company

Punjab & Sind Bank reviewed the Marginal Cost of Fund Based Lending Rate (MCLR) for different tenors and the same will be effective from 16.05.2019