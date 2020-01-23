Stocks in the news: Axis Bank, L&T, Biocon, RBL Bank, Raymond, GHCL, Oil India

Here are stocks that are in news today:

Results: Biocon, Canara Bank, DB Corp, HDFC Life Insurance Company, Indiabulls Ventures, HT Media, JM Financial, Oriental Bank of Commerce, PNB Housing Finance, PVR.

L&T: Q3 profit rises 15.2 percent to Rs 2,352 cr, revenue up 5.9 percent to Rs 36,242.7 cr YoY; order inflow at Rs 41,579 cr.

Axis Bank: Q3 profit increases 4.5 percent to Rs 1,757 cr, NII up 15.2 percent to Rs 6,453 cr YoY, slippages at Rs 5,124 cr.

RBL Bank: Q3 profit dips 69 percent to Rs 70 cr, NII grows 40.8 percent to Rs 922.6 cr YoY, asset quality weakens.

Karnataka Bank: Board will consider raising capital on January 27.

Raymond: Q3 profit jumps to Rs 197 cr versus Rs 40 cr, revenue up 12.5 percent to Rs 1,885 cr versus Rs 1,675 cr YoY.

Ceat: Q3 profit flat at Rs 52.8 cr, revenue rises 1.9 percent to Rs 1,762 cr YoY.

Tata Communications: Q3 profit rises 8.6 percent to Rs 58.5 cr, revenue dips 1 percent to Rs 4,229 cr QoQ.

Oil India: Company filed a plea with Supreme Court on telecom dues claimed by DoT.

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company: The board of the company will meet on January 23 to consider and approve quarterly results and the preferential issue of shares.

Deccan Health Care: The board of the company will meet on January 23 to consider and approve the preferential issue of shares.

GHCL: The board of the company will meet on January 23 to consider and approve the buyback of shares.

GMM Pfaudler: The board of the company will meet on January 23 to consider and approve interim dividend and quarterly results.

Rane Brake Lining: The board of the company will meet on January 23 to consider and approve interim dividend and quarterly results.

MRF has partly commissioned Phase 1 of its greenfield unit at Dahej Industrial Area, in Gujarat

Cipla gets USFDA observations for its Goa facility

Datamatics Global - Cignex Datamatics and Relevance Lab deal not approved by company shareholders

Honeywell Automation board meeting on February 4 to consider the annual operating plan of the company

Ashiana Housing obtained RERA registration of Phase 1 of 'Ashiana Amantran' project in Jaipur

Piramal Enterprises rights issue over-subscribed 1.14 times

Asian Paints Board approved the Scheme of amalgamation of Reno Chemicals Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics with company

IL&FS Transportation arm gets Rs 144 crore as settlement from Ministry of Road Transport & Highways

Biocon gets USFDA nod for Diabetes drug Dapagliflozin - CNBC-TV18