Stocks in the news: Asian Paints, Sterlite Tech, Yes Bank, IOC, Den Networks, SBI, Unitech

Here are some stocks that are in the news today:

Results Today: Tata Metaliks, South Indian Bank, Karnataka Bank, Rallis India, Cyient, Hathway Cable & Datacom, Sanathnagar Enterprises, Roselabs Finance, Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products, Fervent Synergies and Dhruv Estates are among the companies that will release their December quarter numbers on January 16.

December exports at USD 27.36 billion versus USD 25.98 billion, MoMImports at USD 38.61 billion versus USD 38.11 billion, MoM

Trade deficit at USD 11.25 billion versus USD 12.12 billion, MoM

Government increases gold base import price to USD 497/10 gm from USD 487/10 gm and cuts silver base import price to USD 573/kg versus USD 575/kg

Reserve Bank of India: Michael Patra takes charge as RBI deputy governor for 3 years

Den Networks: The company reported a net profit of Rs 12.3 crore for Q3FY20 against a loss of Rs 31.2 crore in Q3FY19.

Revenue from operations for the quarter came at Rs 318 crore for the said quarter against Rs 308 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Indian Oil Corporation: The company has informed the exchange regarding the issue of unsecured debentures on private placement basis.

Reliance Industrial Infrastructure: Company's net profit jumped 12.6 percent YoY to Rs 2.46 crore in Q3FY20 against Rs 2.18 crore in Q3FY19.

Asian Paints: CCI will probe anti-trust moves of the company against JSW Paints.

Alps Industries: Allahabad HC dismissed the winding-up petition filed by Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Torrent Pharma: Board will consider raising funds via equity on January 27.

Kotak Mahindra Bank: Lender sold its entire stake of 5.56 percent in Equifax Credit Info Services.

Sterlite Tech: Q3 profit fell 43.1 percent to Rs 91 crore, revenue declined 11.5 percent to Rs 1,203 crore QoQ.

Dishman Carbogen Amcis: The board will meet on January 16 to consider 'employees stock option plan' and buyback of shares.

Yes Bank acquires 10.25% stake in Sical Logistics via pledge invocation

SBI approved divestment of entire equity stake (7.41%) held in Equifax Credit Information Services Pvt Ltd (ECIS)

Mangalam Cement: Waste Heat Recovery (WHR) plant consisting of capacity of 5.15 MW out of total capacity of 11 MW has been commissioned

IOC issues 20,000 Unsecured, Rated, Taxable, Redeemable, NCDs aggregating to Rs 2,000 crore on private placement basis

ICICI Bank: Kisan Rural Finance to raise fresh capital from new investor

Deccan Health Care: The board will meet on January 16 to consider and approve the preferential issue of shares.

UCO Bank: The board will meet on January 16 to consider and approve the preferential issue of shares.

GAIL (India): The board will meet on January 16 for a general-purpose.

Simbhaoli Sugars: Of the total outstanding amount, default as on December 31 stood at Rs 1,041 crore.

Unitech: MCA submitted an affidavit in the Supreme Court proposing a management takeover of Unitech - CNBC-TV18 sources.

Peninsula Land - Supreme Court dismissed Special Leave Petition filed against an associate of the company

DFM Foods' promoters of the Company along with certain other shareholders have entered into share purchase agreements with AI Global Investments wrt transfer of their shareholding

Bank of India executed a share purchase agreement for sale of its entire equity stake of 3.50% in Equifax Credit Information Services

Union Bank Of India executed a share purchase agreement for sale of its entire equity stake of 4.17% in Equifax Credit Information Services