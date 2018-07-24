Stocks in the news: Asian Paints, ACC, Essel Propack, United Spirits, Syngene International

Here are the stocks that are in news today:

Results on Tuesday: Asian Paints, GSK Pharma, ICICI Prudential Life, Symphony, Hexaware, Info Edge, Century Plyboard, Kajaria Ceramics, Network 18, TV18 Broadcast, Radico Khaitan, Inox Leisure, TeamLease, Chambal Fertilizers, Borosil Glass, Elantas Beck, Kalyani Steels, Kirloskar Pneumatics, KRBL, KSB Pumps, Music Broadcast, Navin Fluorine, Rane Brake, Thirumalai Chemical.

IOC to invest Rs 12,000 cr in Haldia refinery, pipeline infra

United Spirits Q1 net profit up 29% at Rs 81.2 crore versus Rs 62.9 crore, YoY

ACC: Q2 profit rises 0.9 percent at Rs 329 crore versus Rs 326.2 crore; revenue increases 11.4 percent at Rs 3,848 crore versus Rs 3,453 crore (YoY).

L&T Technology: Q1 profit increases 24.5 percent at Rs 198.1 crore versus Rs 159.1 crore; rupee revenue rises 9.2 percent at Rs 1,152.2 crore versus Rs 1,054.8 crore; dollar revenue rises 4 percent at $168.9 million versus $162.4 million (QoQ).

Hindustan Zinc: Q1 profit increases 1.5 percent to Rs 1,918 crore versus Rs 1,889 crore; revenue rises 16 percent to Rs 5,310 crore versus Rs 4,576 crore (YoY).

L&T Infotech: Q1 profit rises 24.8 percent to Rs 361 crore versus Rs 289.4 crore; revenue increases 7.7 percent at Rs 2,155.7 crore versus Rs 2,001.2 crore; dollar revenue rises 3.5 percent to $319.9 million versus $309 million (QoQ)

Linde India: Q1 profit at Rs 5.2 crore versus loss of Rs 2.2 crore; revenue rises 2.8 percent at Rs 549.6 crore versus Rs 534.7 crore (YoY).

Indiabulls Ventures: Q1 profit rises sharply to Rs 877.3 crore versus Rs 450 crore; revenue jumps to Rs 3,446 crore versus Rs 1,574.4 crore (YoY).

V-Mart Retail: Q1 profit increases 11.2 percent to Rs 24.9 crore versus Rs 22.4 crore; revenue rises 14.6 percent to Rs 361.2 crore versus Rs 315.1 crore (YoY).

Balaji Amines: Q1 profit rises to Rs 33.82 crore versus Rs 22.75 crore; revenue jumps to Rs 260.2 crore versus Rs 200 crore (YoY).

Delta Corp: Q1 profit surges 52 percent to Rs 28.6 crore versus Rs 18.8 crore; revenue jumps 36.7 percent to Rs 109.9 crore versus Rs 80.4 crore (YoY).

Syngene International: Company expanded the scope of R&D collaboration with Baxter Healthcare Corporation, to set up additional infrastructure at dedicated Baxter Global Research Center.

Punjab National Bank: The bank has received the amount of capital infusion of Rs 2,816 crore towards the contribution of the Central Government in the preferential allotment of equity shares.

Bank of India, Dena Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, City Union Bank, Karnataka Bank, Union Bank of India: Banks enter into Inter-creditor Agreement (ICA) for resolution of stressed assets.

Narayana Hrudayalaya: Narayana Holdings Private Limited (NHPL), Mauritius, a wholly owned step down subsidiary of the company has incorporated a company in Bangladesh - NH Health Bangladesh Private Limited. NHPL, Mauritius holds 99.99 percent of the share capital of the newly incorporated company in Bangladesh while the balance is held by a Director of NHPL.

Essel Propack: Company commenced commercial production at the Assam factory.