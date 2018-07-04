Stocks in the news: Ashoka Buildcon, Dena Bank, Fortis, Vedanta, Tech Mahindra

Here are the stocks that are in news today:

Ashoka Buildcon: The firm received Rs 22.4 crore in a settlement agreement with NHAI.

Shipping Corporation: Vijay Jadhao appointed as non-official, part-time (Independent) Director on the Board of SCI.

Fortis Healthcare: The binding bids will be evaluated by the Board of Directors of the Company in consultation with its advisors

GE Power India has been awarded twin boiler equipment orders by BHEL worth approximately Rs 467.9 crore

ICICI Prudential: Board approves appointment and remuneration of NS Kannan as MD and CEO

ISGEC Heavy Engineering emerged L-1 in reverse auction in order for Flue Gas Desulphurization (FGD). The value ofthe expected order is about Rs 700 crore

Tata Coffee: Company gets shareholder nod to reappoint Sanjiv Sarin as MD and CEO and Chacko Purackal Thomas as Deputy CEO

ICRA: Downgrades Aspire Housing to A+ From AA-. It is the housing finance arm of Motilal Oswal Securities

United Bank of India hiked MCLR by 10 basis points across all tenors from July 5

Kwality board concluded to defer the decision on buyback/bonus and payment of interim dividend issue for the time being

Vedanta to raise up to Rs 1,500 cr through NCDs

VST Tiller sold 2948 power tiller and 871 tractors in June 2018

Dena Bank to sell 60.5 lakh shares in 3 entities

Sadbhav Infra achieves financial closure of Sadbhav Jodhpur Ring Road, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company

No plans to close operations at Brady House branch in Mumbai: PNB

Tech Mahindra signs IT pact with UK university

APL Apollo board meeting on July 6 to consider and approve the allotment of NCD's on private placement basis

Cholamandalam Investment board meeting on July 27 to consider issue of NCD and Q1 results

M&M Financial Services approved allotment of NCDs worth Rs 643cr

International Finance Corporation invests USD 100 million in Mahindra Finance

Punj Lloyd to consider stock split of preference shares on July 30

Shree Cements incorporates two investment firms in Dubai

Electrosteel Casting board meeting on July 12 to consider the proposal for raising of funds by issuance of equity shares on preferential basis