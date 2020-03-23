Stocks in the news: Ashok Leyland, Lupin, GMR Infra, Welspun Corp, Hero MotoCorp

Here are the stocks that are in news today:

To halt all operations in India, Columbia & Bangladesh with immediate effect

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals receives ANDA tentative approval for Dapagliflozin Tablets, 5 mg and 10 mg

Future Enterprises: Brickwork Revised Rating For Co’s NCDs To AA-

Nandan Denim: Company resumed production at Piplej unit after receiving necessary regulatory approvals.

PVR: India Ratings assigned long-term issuer rating of 'AA' and placed it on Rating Watch Negative.

Neuland Labs: India Ratings assigned rating on term loan at A-/Stable.

GMR Infrastructure: MIHAN India annulled bidding process for Nagpur Airport, previously awarded to arm GMR Airports.

Zee Entertainment: Surender Singh and Aparajita Jain resigned from position of Independent Directors.

Satin Creditcare: Company will consider issuance of non-convertible debentures upto Rs 50.05 cr through private placement.

Bank of Maharashtra: Government to infuse capital of Rs 831 crore in bank.

Puravankara: ICRA assigned a long-term rating of BBB+ and outlook improved to Positive from Stable for Rs 3,000 cr bank facilities.

Tata Motors: JLR will temporarily suspend production at UK manufacturing facilities over next week.

Welspun Corp: One of the orders planned from USA facility has been deferred.

Info Edge: Company to invest, through arm about Rs 7 cr in Medcords Healthcare Solutions, Rs 8 cr in International Educational Gateway.

Lupin : Company launched Betamethasone Dipropionate Ointment USP (Augmented).

Escorts - Kubota will acquire 10% stake at price of Rs 850 per share

to acquire 6.99% of the paid-up capital of Hinduja Leyland Finance at a price of Rs 119 per share aggregating to Rs 390.49 crores from Everfin Holdings