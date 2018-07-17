Stocks in the news: Ashok Leyland, HCL Info, HUL, JSW Energy, Glenmark Pharma, BEML

Here are the stocks which are in news today:

Results Today: Ashok Leyland, CRISIL, Federal Bank, Goa Carbon, Nucleus Software, Rallis India, Sintex Industries, Tata Sponge Iron, Zee Entertainment

HCL Infosystems board meeting on July 25 to consider June quarter results

Hindustan Unilever: Q1 profit rises 19.2 percent at Rs 1,529 crore versus Rs 1,283 crore, Revenue jumps 11.2 percent at Rs 9,487 crore versus Rs 8,529 crore (YoY); domestic volume growth at 12 percent versus 11 percent (QoQ) & zero percent (YoY).

Adani Logistics and NYK Auto Logistics announce formation of rail logistics joint venture

BEML: Company signed MoU with L&T to address the indigenisation needs of Indian Defence Market.

Glenmark Pharma acquired 100% stake in Zorg

Glenmark Pharma receives ANDA approval for Colesevelam Hydrochloride for Oral Suspension

Bharat Electronics: The Navratna Defence PSU has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Saab, Sweden, for jointly marketing the L-Band 3D Air Surveillance Radar, RAWL-03, co-eveloped by BEL and Saab.

Sintex Plastics Technology: Q1 profit falls 47 percent to Rs 37.53 crore versus Rs 70.56 crore (YoY) but turned profitable compared to loss at Rs 12.49 crore in March quarter. Revenue from operations drops 12.2 percent to Rs 1,325 crore versus Rs 1,509 crore (YoY), but increases 2.5 percent from Rs 1,292.56 crore (QoQ).

Jay Bharat Maruti: Q1 profit rises 33 percent to Rs 13.44 crore versus Rs 10.12 crore and revenue from operations jumps 16.4 percent to Rs 505.9 crore versus Rs 434.67 crore (YoY).

Gulshan Chemfill: Board has approved raising of funds upto Rs 26 lakh by way of offer and issue of equity shares to the existing shareholders of the company on Rights basis.

Orissa Bengal Carrier: Board has approved the loan facility of Rs 1.25 crore from HDFC Bank.

Sunflag Iron & Steel: Crisil upgraded rating for long term bank loan facilities to A/Stable from A-/Positive and short term bank loan facilities to A1 from A2+. Loan facilities are worth Rs 1,134.75 crore.

Mukand Engineers: Board approved scheme of amalgamation amongst Adore Traders & Realtors, Mukand Global Finance, Mukand Engineers in to Mukand and their respective shareholders and creditors.

Sundaram Multi Pap: Company has met with the terms and conditions of loan restructuring done with State Bank of India and IDBI Bank and therefore Lenders have agreed to release the pledge of 1.50 crore equity shares of wholly owned subsidiary viz. E-Class Education System Limited which were pledged.

PNB opens 2nd centralised loan processing centre for better monitoring

JSW Energy seeks shareholders nod to raise Rs 15K Cr