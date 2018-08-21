Stocks in the news: Apollo Tyres, FDC, CG Power, Reliance Infra, HCL Tech, Tanla Solutions

Here are the stocks that are in news today:

Apollo Tyres: Production operations of the company's plants located at Perambra and Kalamassery, Kerala have been disrupted due to floods in Kerala. The production loss due to this natural calamity is 1500 MT (approximately) till Monday. However, consequential loss of profit is not significant. The natural calamity is adequately covered under the insurance policy of the company.

Electrosteel Casting's banking and authorisation committee approved the allotment of 4,85,26,861 equity shares at Rs 28.85 per equity share on preferential basis

Bank of Baroda: PS Jayakumar is likely to get an extension as MD & CEO of Bank Of Baroda: CNBC-TV18 sources. His term was to end in October 2018.

IL&FS Transportation Networks: Brickworks Ratings revised its rating for non-convertible debentures worth Rs 3,550 crore from AA+ (SO) to AA- (SO). ICRA Ratings also revised its ratings to "Issuer not co-operating' category to all - non-convertible debentures worth Rs 3,000 crore, commercial papers Rs 1,000 crore, non-convertible debentures Rs 2,000 crore, term loans Rs 490 crore, fund-based bank limits Rs 320 crore and preference share Rs 760 crore from Provisional AA (SO), A4, BB-, BB-, A4 and BB-, respectively.

Rungta Irrigation: Nitin Dhawan, Chief Financial Officer of the company has resigned with effect from Monday.

Ashish Ramchandra Kacholia sold 56,260 shares of Vadilal Industries at Rs 604.05 on the BSE and sold 3,06,045 shares at Rs 612.18 on the NSE

Europacific Growth Fund sold 34,06,733 shares of TVS Motor at Rs 519.49.

Franklin Templeton Investment Funds bought 4,82,400 shares of TeamLease Services at Rs 2,645

Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund sold 9,70,130 shares of Newgen Software at Rs 239

Tanla Solutions acquires Karix Mobile for Rs 340 crore

NR Agarwal Industries: Operations of the company's Unit - I in Vapi, Gujarat will be temporarily shut down for a period of 15 days with effect from August 27 for the purpose of Annual maintenance and technological upgradation

Route Mobile gets Sebi nod for Rs 600 cr IPO

Reliance Infrastructure - Anil Ambani clarified on Rahul Gandhi’s allegation over Rafale deal

HCL Technologies fixed August 31 as a record date for buyback

Manpasand Beverages fixed record date for dividend for FY 17-18 is August 31, AGM on September 13

FDC received 8 observations from USFDA for its Aurangabad manufacturing facility

CG Power inaugurated its first high-voltage and extra high voltage air insulated switchgear factory at Indonesia owned by PT Crompton Prima Switchgear Indonesia

ICICI Lombard pioneers use of AI to automate health insurance claim approvals