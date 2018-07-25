Stocks in the news: Ambuja Cements, Hero Moto, Asian Paints, Oil India, BEL, ICICI Bank

Here are the stocks that are in news today:

Results today: L&T, Ambuja Cements, Hero MotoCorp, JSW Steel, BHEL, Bharti Infratel, Canara Bank, Crompton Greaves, Gruh Finance, KPIT, OBC, PVR, Reliance Nippon AMC, TTK Prestige, Intellect Design, Jubilant Foodworks, Jyothi Labs, Karur Vysys bank, Shriram City Union, Syngene International, IRB Infrastructure, Tata Elxi, United Bank of India, Bharat Bijlee, Everest Industries, HCL Infosystems, NOCIL, Sanofi India, Security & Intelligence Services, SKF India, Welspun Enter, IFB Agro Industries, Acrysil, ADF Foods, Dishman Carbogen, GE T&D India, Kirloskar Ferrous Industries, Udaipur Cement

Asian Paints: Q1 consolidated profit rises 30 percent to Rs 571.3 crore versus Rs 440.7 crore; revenue rises 15.1 percent to Rs 4,390 crore versus Rs 3,815.3 crore (YoY).

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance: Q1 profit falls 30.5 percent to Rs 282 crore versus Rs 406 crore; net premium income increases 12.8 percent to Rs 5,438 crore versus Rs 4,820 crore (YoY).

ICICI Bank: Sandeep Batra of ICICI Prudential Life joined ICICI Bank as President-Corporate Centre. He will directly report to Sandeep Bakshi, COO, ICICI Bank.

Network18 Media: Q1 consolidated operating revenue rises 10 percent to Rs 1,124 crore versus Rs 1,025 crore; operating EBITDA at Rs 18 crore versus EBITDA loss of Rs 2 crore (YoY).

TeamLease: Q1 profit increases 2.8 percent to Rs 22 crore versus Rs 21.2 crore; revenue rises 4.5 percent to Rs 1,021.3 crore versus Rs 977.5 crore (QoQ).

Symphony: Q1 profit falls 49 percent to Rs 20 crore versus Rs 39 crore; revenue slips 23.2 percent to Rs 146 crore versus Rs 190 crore (YoY).

Hexaware: Q2 consolidated profit rises 14 percent to Rs 154 crore versus Rs 134.3 crore; revenue increases 8.4 percent to Rs 1,136.7 crore versus Rs 1,049 crore (QoQ).

Borosil Glass Work: Q1 profit jumps to Rs 11.05 crore versus Rs 5.30 crore; revenue surges to Rs 72.24 crore versus Rs 50.09 crore (YoY).

Rane Brake Lining: Q1 profit falls to Rs 6.57 crore versus Rs 7.32 crore; revenue rises to Rs 122.3 crore versus Rs 100.5 crore (YoY).

Satin Creditcare Network: Board meeting on July 25 for the issuance of non-convertible debentures upto the amount of Rs 97 crore through private placement.

Lakshmi Vilas Bank: Brickwork Ratings India revised the rating from A- to BBB+ for unsecured redeemable non-convertible subordinated lower Tier II bonds - Series VII (Option B), of Rs 50.50 crore.

Teamlease Services approved acquisition of additional 21% stake in Cassius Technologies

Jindal Steel & Power: Company is likely to get 20 percent of the 4.87 lakh tonne bid. It was lone bidder for global tender for rail tender floated by Indian Railways: Sources of CNBC-TV18.

Oil India: The company has signed a joint venture agreement at Guwahati in connection with formation of a JV company for construction of North-East Gas Grid Pipeline in the eight North-Eastern States, viz. Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura and Sikkim. The proposed JV Company will have equal equity contribution from all the five PSU JV partners.

Indo Amines signs the collaboration agreement with Tokyo based multinational Japan Tech Corporation

Bharat Electronics: Govt will divest 5 percent in the company out of its 66.79 percent shareholding.

Andhra Bank: Bank has received capital infusion of Rs 2,019 crore towards contribution of the Central Government in the preferential allotment of equity shares.

Indo Amines: Company signed the collaboration agreement with TOKYO based multinational Japan Tech Corporation.

TeamLease Services: Board approved acquisition of additional 21 percent stake in Cassius Technologies Private Limited (Fresher's World). Company's stake in Fresher's World increases from 30 percent to 51 percent and Fresher's World will become subsidiary of TeamLease Services post completion of the transaction.

Andhra Bank recieved capital infusion of Rs 2019 crore from governemnt of India

Ramkrishna Forgings: Company's long term rating has been revised by ICRA from A-(Positive outlook) to A (Stable Outlook) and the short term rating has been revised from A2+ to A1.

Gujarat Sidhee Cement: Kiln operations restarted on Tuesday. Due to heavy rainfall in Gir Somnath district, the operation of kiln and all upstream equipment was temporarily supsended till situation is back to normal.

ICICI Bank: Bank to acquire Arthashastra Fintech for Rs 8.3 crore

ICRA revises Ramkrishna Forging's long term rating from A- (Positive outlook) to A (Stable Outlook)