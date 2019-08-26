Stocks in the news: Adani Ports, Alkem Lab, Cupid, NCL Industries, Lakshmi Vilas Bank

Dynamatic Technologies | Bandhan Bank | Ipca Laboratories | Indiabulls housing Finance | Piramal Enterprises and DHFL are stocks, which are in news today.
Results on August 26: Ladderup Finance
NCL Industries signed an agreement to establish a joint venture company with Qingdao Xinguangzheng Steel Structure Company China
Lakshmi Vilas Bank board to consider raising funds via equity, debt on August 28
Adani Ports buyback to open on September 6 and closes on September 20
DHFL made payment of interest on NCDs
Piramal Enterprises' administrative committee meeting on August 28, 2019, to consider and approve the issue of secured non-conve1tible debentures (NCDs) on private placement basis worth Rs 500 crore
Indiabulls housing Finance made timely payment of interest in respect of the NCDs
Alkem Laboratories received a Form 483 with 4 observations for St. Louis, Fenton Park, USA facility and no Form 483 for Baddi, India facility
Cupid received order worth Rs 4.95 crore from UNFPA to supply male condoms to Angola
Divis Laboratories reappointed Murali K. Divi as managing director
India Ratings & Research has revised Dynamatic Technologies' outlook to positive from stable while affirming its Long - Term issuer rating at IND BBB+
Ipca Laboratories - USFDA issued a Form 483 with 3 observations to Formulations manufacturing Unit situated at Piparia (Silvassa)
Gail India - CNG stations inaugurated in Madhuvan Vihar and Khukari
Meeting of committee of creditors (CoC) of Jet Airways (India) scheduled to be held on August 26, 2019
Bandhan Bank launches credit cards in partnership with Standard Chartered Bank
Insilco's plant will remain shut down from August 23, 2019 to September 3, 2019 due to high inventory
Bank of Maharashtra to link retail loans with repo rate - PTI
Puravankara forays into co-living space; to develop first project in Mumbai - PTI
Glenmark recalls products from US market - PTI

NHPC likely to begin construction of 2 GW Lower Subansiri hydro plant in October - PTI