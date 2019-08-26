Stocks in the news: Adani Ports, Alkem Lab, Cupid, NCL Industries, Lakshmi Vilas Bank

Here are the stocks that are in news today:

Results on August 26: Ladderup Finance

NCL Industries signed an agreement to establish a joint venture company with Qingdao Xinguangzheng Steel Structure Company China

Lakshmi Vilas Bank board to consider raising funds via equity, debt on August 28

Adani Ports buyback to open on September 6 and closes on September 20

DHFL made payment of interest on NCDs

Piramal Enterprises' administrative committee meeting on August 28, 2019, to consider and approve the issue of secured non-conve1tible debentures (NCDs) on private placement basis worth Rs 500 crore

Indiabulls housing Finance made timely payment of interest in respect of the NCDs

Alkem Laboratories received a Form 483 with 4 observations for St. Louis, Fenton Park, USA facility and no Form 483 for Baddi, India facility

Cupid received order worth Rs 4.95 crore from UNFPA to supply male condoms to Angola

Divis Laboratories reappointed Murali K. Divi as managing director

India Ratings & Research has revised Dynamatic Technologies' outlook to positive from stable while affirming its Long - Term issuer rating at IND BBB+

Ipca Laboratories - USFDA issued a Form 483 with 3 observations to Formulations manufacturing Unit situated at Piparia (Silvassa)

Gail India - CNG stations inaugurated in Madhuvan Vihar and Khukari

Meeting of committee of creditors (CoC) of Jet Airways (India) scheduled to be held on August 26, 2019

Bandhan Bank launches credit cards in partnership with Standard Chartered Bank

Insilco's plant will remain shut down from August 23, 2019 to September 3, 2019 due to high inventory

Bank of Maharashtra to link retail loans with repo rate - PTI

Puravankara forays into co-living space; to develop first project in Mumbai - PTI

Glenmark recalls products from US market - PTI