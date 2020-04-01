App
Last Updated : Apr 01, 2020 08:30 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Stocks in the news | Adani Enterprises, IDFC, RBL Bank, HUL, Jubilant Life, Delta Corp

Escorts Ltd, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Delta Corp, Sterling and Wilson Solar are among the stocks that are in news today.

Here is a list of top stocks to focus on today based on the developments. (Image: PTI)

Indiabulls Housing Finance | The company has bought back secured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures of face value Rs 10,00,000 each. Promoter Sameer Gehlaut bought 24 lakh shares in the company at Rs 96.33 per share. (Image: Moneycontrol)

Escorts | All offices and plants shall be shut till April 14, 2020, due to COVID-19. (Image: escortsgroup.com)

Zuari Agro Chemicals | The company has acquired shares of Zuari Farmhub, making it a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company. It executed the Business Transfer Agreement with Zuari Farmhub on March 31. (Image: zuari.in)

Hindustan Unilever | The board will meet on April 1 to consider and approve Scheme of Arrangement. (Image: Moneycontrol)

Delta Corp | Radhakishan Damani bought 15,50,000 shares of the company at Rs 65.25 each from Derive Investments, NSE data showed. (Image: deltacorp.in)

MEP Infrastructure | Promoter Virendra Mhaiskar bought 13 lakh shares in the company at Rs 12.15/share. (Image: mepinfra.com)

Adani Enterprises | Company received a hybrid annuity road project in Madhya Pradesh from NHAI. (Image: PTI)

Sterling and Wilson Solar | Shapoorji group repaid another Rs 500 crore against outstanding loans. (Image: sterlingandwilson.com)

IDFC | IDFC received Rs 265.91 crore by selling a 30 percent stake in NIIF Infrastructure Finance. (Image: Representative)

GE Power India | Company bagged Rs 690 crore contract for the supply of Wet FGD systems from NTPC. (Image: ge.com)

RBL Bank | Bank to issue a statement around its fourth-quarter business parameters on April 1. (Image: PTI)

Jubilant Lifesciences: Gets EIR with voluntary action initiated status from US FDA for its solid dosage facility in the US.

SpiceJet: Implements pay for cuts for its employees. Chairman and MD Ajay Singh to take a 30 percent pay cut.

GM Breweries: Got licence to manufacture hand sanitizers from FDA, Maharashtra State, which will be valid from March 31 to June 30.

Fine Organic: Company has resumed its partial operations at it its manufacturing facilities from March 30.

Hindustan Aeronautics: Company recorded a turnover of over Rs 21,100 crore for the financial year 2020. Revenue growth stood at 7 percent.

Alkem Labs gets US FDA approval for Azathioprine - CNBC-TV18

Mega-merger of PSU banks to be effective from today; 6 banks cease to exist

First Published on Apr 1, 2020 08:00 am

