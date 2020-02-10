Stocks in the news: ACC, M&M, Yes Bank, Tata Steel, SAIL, Britannia, Cipla, Om Metals, MGL

Here are the stocks that are in news today:

Results Today: ARSS Infrastructure Projects, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar, Balrampur Chini Mills, Bharat Forge, Capacite Infraprojects, Dwarikesh Sugar Industries, Gail, GRASIM INDUSTRIES, Indiabulls Real Estate, Kalpataru Power Transmission, Motherson Sumi Systems, NDTV, Oil India, Petronet LNG, Rajesh Exports, Triveni Engineering, Ucal Fuel Systems, Union Bank Of India, Voltamp Transformers

Cipla expands women’s health portfolio through acquisition of 4 key brands from Wanbury

Om Metals Infraprojects bags Rs 263.11 crores order from government of Madhya Pradesh

J&K Bank board approves raising up to Rs 500 crore via share issue to government

SAIL- Govt to offload 5% stake in company via offer for sale, may rake in Rs 1,000 crore - PTI

Yes Bank: Lender gets shareholders' nod to raise up to Rs 10,000 cr via equity share issuance/convertible securities.

Tata Steel: Q3 consolidated loss at Rs 1,228 cr vs profit of Rs 1,753.1 cr, revenue dips 8.6% to Rs 35,520.4 cr YoY.

Britannia: Q3 profit jumps 23.3% to Rs 369.9 cr, revenue rises 4.9% to Rs 2,982.7 cr YoY.

JK Cement Q3: Consolidated net profit at Rs 124.3 crore versus Rs 39.1 crore, revenue was up 10.8% at Rs 1,471.8 crore versus Rs 1,328.2 crore, YoY

M&M + MVML Q3: Net profit down 72.8% at Rs 380.2 crore versus Rs 1,396 crore, revenue down 6% at Rs 12,120 crore versus Rs 12,892.5 crore, YoY

KEC International: Q3 profit rises 30.7% to Rs 144.9 cr, revenue jumps 16.1% to Rs 3,073.1 cr YoY.

Godfrey Phillips Q3: Net profit up 39.1 percent at Rs 114 crore versus Rs 81.9 crore, revenue up 14.3 percent at Rs 761.3 crore versus Rs 666.8 crore, YoY

NTPC Q3: Net profit up 25.6 percent at Rs 2,995.1 crore versus Rs 2,385 crore, revenue down 2.6 percent at Rs 23,496 crore versus Rs 24,120.4 crore, YoY

UPL Q3: Net profit at Rs 701 crore and revenue at Rs 8,892 crore

Ashoka Buildcon Q3: Net profit at Rs 25.4 crore versus loss of Rs 17.1 crore, revenue down 6.3 percent at Rs 1,280 crore versus Rs 1,366.5 crore, YoY

Whirlpool Q3: Net profit up 23 percent at Rs 76.5 crore versus Rs 62.2 crore, revenue up 4.9 percent at Rs 1,271.2 crore versus Rs 1,211.5 crore, YoY

ACC Q4: Standalone net profit at Rs 269.2 crore versus Rs 730.5 crore, revenue up 4.2% at Rs 4,060.3 crore versus Rs 3,895.4 crore, YoY

Oberoi Realty Q3: Net profit up 7.5 percent at Rs 148.2 crore versus Rs 137.9 crore, revenue down 0.2 percent at Rs 527.4 crore versus Rs 528.6 crore, YoY

SML Isuzu Q3: Net loss of Rs 17.9 crore versus loss of Rs 14.8 crore, revenue at Rs 176.5 crore versus Rs 231.6 crore, YoY

Mahanagar Gas Q3: Net Profit down 31.2 percent at Rs 186 crore versus Rs 270.6 crore, revenue down 4.9 percent at Rs 819.1 crore versus Rs 861.6 crore, QoQ

Indiabulls Housing Finance - CRISIL revises long-term rating to AA/stable

Dr Reddy's Laboratories - Curis, Inc. entered into an amendment of its collaboration, license and option agreement with Aurigene Discovery Technologies