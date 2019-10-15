App
Last Updated : Oct 15, 2019 08:16 AM IST

Stocks in the news: ACC, HUL, Wipro, Muthoot Finance, Indiabulls Housing, Adani Transmission

ACC | Wipro | HUL | Muthoot Finance | HDIL | Adani Transmission are stocks, which are in news today.

Here are the stocks that are in news today:

Results Today: ACC, Wipro, Karnataka Bank, TV 18 Broadcast, Network 18 Media, MCX Media, Uttam Galva Steel, SBI Life Insurance, Reliance Industrial Infrastructure

Hindustan Unilever Q2: Net profit up 21.2% at Rs 1,848 crore against Rs 1,525 crore, revenue up 6.7% at Rs 9,852 crore versus Rs 9,234 crore, YoY.

Close

Dollar Industries' chief financial officer Lalit Chand Sharma resigns w.e.f. November 01, 2019

related news

Transformers and Rectifiers's chief financial officer Devendra Kumar Gupta resigns w.e.f. November 02, 2019

Bank of Baroda- P. S. Jayakumar ceases to be managing director & CEO of the company

Muthoot Finance- Fitch Assigns 'BB+' rating to company's USD 2 billion MTN programme

Indiabulls Housing Finance: Board considers option of buyback of shares through the exchanges route. Will take final decision on the buyback after getting confirmation from SEBI.

HDIL: Enforcement Directorate seized Rs 3,830 crore of HDIL assets in PMC Bank case

Adani Transmission: Company acquires arm of REC Transmission Projects

HDFC cuts lending rates by 10 bps to 8.25%

YES Bank: Sells 6.56% stake in Fortis Healthcare for Rs 645 crore

Canara Bank cuts savings rate on deposits by 25 basis points

RBI imposes Rs 1 cr fine on Lakshmi Vilas Bank, Rs 75 lakh on Syndicate Bank for violating norms

BSE to suspend trading in Manpasand Beverages, Binani Industries, 14 others from November 4

First Published on Oct 15, 2019 08:13 am

