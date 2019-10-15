Stocks in the news: ACC, HUL, Wipro, Muthoot Finance, Indiabulls Housing, Adani Transmission

ACC | Wipro | HUL | Muthoot Finance | HDIL | Adani Transmission are stocks, which are in news today.
Results Today: ACC, Wipro, Karnataka Bank, TV 18 Broadcast, Network 18 Media, MCX Media, Uttam Galva Steel, SBI Life Insurance, Reliance Industrial Infrastructure
Hindustan Unilever Q2: Net profit up 21.2% at Rs 1,848 crore against Rs 1,525 crore, revenue up 6.7% at Rs 9,852 crore versus Rs 9,234 crore, YoY.
Dollar Industries' chief financial officer Lalit Chand Sharma resigns w.e.f. November 01, 2019
Transformers and Rectifiers's chief financial officer Devendra Kumar Gupta resigns w.e.f. November 02, 2019
Bank of Baroda- P. S. Jayakumar ceases to be managing director & CEO of the company
Muthoot Finance- Fitch Assigns 'BB+' rating to company's USD 2 billion MTN programme
Indiabulls Housing Finance: Board considers option of buyback of shares through the exchanges route. Will take final decision on the buyback after getting confirmation from SEBI.
HDIL: Enforcement Directorate seized Rs 3,830 crore of HDIL assets in PMC Bank case
Adani Transmission: Company acquires arm of REC Transmission Projects
HDFC cuts lending rates by 10 bps to 8.25%
YES Bank: Sells 6.56% stake in Fortis Healthcare for Rs 645 crore
Canara Bank cuts savings rate on deposits by 25 basis points
RBI imposes Rs 1 cr fine on Lakshmi Vilas Bank, Rs 75 lakh on Syndicate Bank for violating normsBSE to suspend trading in Manpasand Beverages, Binani Industries, 14 others from November 4The Great Diwali Discount!
