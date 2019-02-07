App
Last Updated : Feb 07, 2019 08:07 AM IST

Stocks in the news: Tata Motors, Majesco, Vodafone Idea, Britannia, Manappuram Finance, MRF

Tata Motors | Majesco | Vodafone Idea | Britannia | Manappuram Finance and MRF are stocks, which are in news today.

Moneycontrol News
Here are the stocks that are in news today:

Results Today: Tata Motors, Adani Enterprises, Aurobindo Pharma, Britannia Industries, Cadila Healthcare, Coffee Day Enterprises, Eros International Media, Grasim Industries, Hindustan Construction Company, Ircon International, MRF, Khadim India

RBI Central Board meeting deferred to February 18

Majesco announces launch of its rights offering

Fortis Malar Hospitals Q3: Net profit at Rs 1.6 crore Vs Rs 0.9 cr (YoY)

Manappuram Finance Q3: Net profit up 44.3% at Rs 247.2 cr Vs Rs 171.2 cr (YoY)

Future Consumer Q3: Net loss at Rs 5.4 cr Vs loss of Rs 6.1 cr (YoY)

Vimita Labs Q3: Net profit down 14.6% at Rs 5.1 cr Vs Rs 6 cr (YoY)

Control Point Q3: Net profit down 17.5% at Rs 5.2 cr Vs Rs 6.3 cr (YoY)

TBZ Q3: Net profit up 50% at Rs 11.1 cr Vs Rs 7.4 cr (YoY)

Himatsingka Seide Q3: Net profit up at Rs 51.2 cr Vs Rs 50.1 cr (YoY)

Vodafone Idea: The net loss has widened to Rs 5,004.6 crore during December quarter.

Indraprastha Gas: Net profit grows 6 percent at Rs 198 crore

Cummins India: Profit up 9 percent at Rs 187.1 crore.

UFO Moviez Q3: Net profit up 28% at Rs 14.6 cr Vs Rs 11.4 cr (YoY)

Kaya Q3: Net loss at Rs 0.4 Cr Vs loss of Rs 3.9 cr (YoY)

Grasim - ICRA assigned rating on NCD as ICRA AAA - Outlook Stable

Bajaj Electricals - CRISIL reaffirmed the long-term rating of [ICRA]A+

Ajanta Pharma - cash offer to buyback 7.69 lakh shares at Rs1300 per share

GAIL offloads pipeline laying contract of Bokaro-Durgapur section from M/s IL&FS

Andhra Bank revised base rate to 9.50%
First Published on Feb 7, 2019 08:01 am

tags #Stocks in News

