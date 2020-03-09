App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Mar 09, 2020 08:17 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Stocks in news: Yes Bank, BPCL, Natco Pharma, Indiabulls Housing, PTC India,

BPCL | Yes Bank | Natco Pharma | Indiabulls Housing are stocks, which are in news today.

Here are the stocks that are in news today:

Yes Bank:
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Yes Bank’s former MD & CEO Rana Kapoor on charges of money laundering under PMLA Act.
Moody's downgrades Bank's long-term issuer ratings

SBI to invest in reconstructed bank for up to 49% stake, new board to be constituted.

 

State Bank of India: State Bank of India and CA Rover raised around Rs 9,840 crore through SBI Cards IPO.

Canara Bank: Bank to offload equity shares of the Commonwealth (Trust) India through bidding process.

PTC India: Company won consulting projects worth Rs 75 cr from Energy Efficiency Services.

BPCL: The government on March 7 has invited bids for the sale of its entire 52.98 percent stake in Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL).

Natco Pharma: US FDA issued single observation to its Hyderabad unit

Sadbhav Engineering: Promotor created pledge on 1.29 lakh shares on February 29

SBI - SBI Cards raised Rs 10,340 crore via IPO

Indiabulls Housing - Yes Bank owes Rs 662 crore to company via AT-1 bonds

PNB Housing - India Ratings downgraded the rating of the NCDs to ‘IND AA’ from ‘IND AA+’. The outlook is stable.

Astra Microwave Products - CRISIL reaffirmed "CRISIL A/Stable for the Long-Term bank facilities and CRISIL A1" for the Short-Term bank facilities

The Great Eastern Shipping declared an interim dividend of Rs 5.40 per share to the equity shareholders of the company

First Published on Mar 9, 2020 07:50 am

tags #Stocks in News

