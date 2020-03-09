Stocks in news: Yes Bank, BPCL, Natco Pharma, Indiabulls Housing, PTC India,

Here are the stocks that are in news today:

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Yes Bank’s former MD & CEO Rana Kapoor on charges of money laundering under PMLA Act.Moody's downgrades Bank's long-term issuer ratings

SBI to invest in reconstructed bank for up to 49% stake, new board to be constituted.

State Bank of India: State Bank of India and CA Rover raised around Rs 9,840 crore through SBI Cards IPO.

Canara Bank: Bank to offload equity shares of the Commonwealth (Trust) India through bidding process.

PTC India: Company won consulting projects worth Rs 75 cr from Energy Efficiency Services.

BPCL: The government on March 7 has invited bids for the sale of its entire 52.98 percent stake in Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL).

Natco Pharma: US FDA issued single observation to its Hyderabad unit

Sadbhav Engineering: Promotor created pledge on 1.29 lakh shares on February 29

SBI - SBI Cards raised Rs 10,340 crore via IPO

Indiabulls Housing - Yes Bank owes Rs 662 crore to company via AT-1 bonds

PNB Housing - India Ratings downgraded the rating of the NCDs to ‘IND AA’ from ‘IND AA+’. The outlook is stable.

Astra Microwave Products - CRISIL reaffirmed "CRISIL A/Stable for the Long-Term bank facilities and CRISIL A1" for the Short-Term bank facilities