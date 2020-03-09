Stocks in news: Yes Bank, BPCL, Natco Pharma, Indiabulls Housing, PTC India,

BPCL | Yes Bank | Natco Pharma | Indiabulls Housing are stocks, which are in news today.
Yes Bank:
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Yes Bank’s former MD & CEO Rana Kapoor on charges of money laundering under PMLA Act.
Moody's downgrades Bank's long-term issuer ratings
SBI to invest in reconstructed bank for up to 49% stake, new board to be constituted.
State Bank of India: State Bank of India and CA Rover raised around Rs 9,840 crore through SBI Cards IPO.
Canara Bank: Bank to offload equity shares of the Commonwealth (Trust) India through bidding process.
PTC India: Company won consulting projects worth Rs 75 cr from Energy Efficiency Services.
BPCL: The government on March 7 has invited bids for the sale of its entire 52.98 percent stake in Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL).
Natco Pharma: US FDA issued single observation to its Hyderabad unit
Sadbhav Engineering: Promotor created pledge on 1.29 lakh shares on February 29
SBI - SBI Cards raised Rs 10,340 crore via IPO
Indiabulls Housing - Yes Bank owes Rs 662 crore to company via AT-1 bonds
PNB Housing - India Ratings downgraded the rating of the NCDs to ‘IND AA’ from ‘IND AA+’. The outlook is stable.
Astra Microwave Products - CRISIL reaffirmed "CRISIL A/Stable for the Long-Term bank facilities and CRISIL A1" for the Short-Term bank facilitiesThe Great Eastern Shipping declared an interim dividend of Rs 5.40 per share to the equity shareholders of the company
