Stocks in the news: CG Power, Gujarat Ambuja Exports, Bank of Baroda, NMDC, Hind Copper

Here are stocks that are in news today:

Ex-Bonus: Gruh Finance 1:1

Ex- Dividend: Aptech and Shree Surgovind Tradelink

Bandhan Bank appoints Harun Rasid Khan as non-executive, part time chairman of the Bank

Corporation Bank to consider raising of capital by way of issuance of fresh equity shares and/or by issuance of additional Tier – I or Tier – II capital

Gujarat Ambuja Exports clarifies about NGT order for closure of its units

CG Power bags a large order of Rs 3190 million from Indian Railways

Bank of Baroda: The lender has raised lending rates by 5 bps.

Everest Industries clarifies that comapny is not involved in any infringement proceedings initiated by Ultratech Cement

Electrosteel Steels spells out steps for completion of acquisition by Vedanta

NACL Industries enters into an MoU with ATGC Biotech

Confidence Petroleum allots 1.5 cr equity shares at Rs 52 on a preferential basis through private placement

NMDC: The company’s iron ore output at 4.5 MT in 2 months of FY19

Hindustan Copper: Company gets nod to carry own exploration, FY19' capex at Rs 700 crore

Karur Vysya Bank ties up with Aditya Birla Health as bancassurance channel

Strike by workers of Jaya Shree Textiles a division of Grasim Industries

Sadbhav Infrastructure to consider allotment of 1.9 billion NCDs, fund raising

South Indian Bank to consider funds raising plans

Bajaj Finance raises fixed deposit rates by 30 bps

Vama Sundari Investments (Delhi) bought 75,00,000 shares of HCL Tech at Rs 900