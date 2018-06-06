Stocks in the news: CG Power, Gujarat Ambuja Exports, Bank of Baroda, NMDC, Hind Copper

Bandhan Bank | Gujarat Ambuja Exports | Bank of Baroda | NMDC | Hind Copper | Everest Industries | Confidence Petroleum | Electrosteel Steels | Karur Vysya Bank | Bajaj Finance and Gruh Finance are stocks, which are in news today.
Here are stocks that are in news today:
Ex-Bonus: Gruh Finance 1:1
Ex- Dividend: Aptech and Shree Surgovind Tradelink
Bandhan Bank appoints Harun Rasid Khan as non-executive, part time chairman of the Bank
Corporation Bank to consider raising of capital by way of issuance of fresh equity shares and/or by issuance of additional Tier – I or Tier – II capital
Gujarat Ambuja Exports clarifies about NGT order for closure of its units
CG Power bags a large order of Rs 3190 million from Indian Railways
Bank of Baroda: The lender has raised lending rates by 5 bps.
Everest Industries clarifies that comapny is not involved in any infringement proceedings initiated by Ultratech Cement
Electrosteel Steels spells out steps for completion of acquisition by Vedanta
NACL Industries enters into an MoU with ATGC Biotech
Confidence Petroleum allots 1.5 cr equity shares at Rs 52 on a preferential basis through private placement
NMDC: The company’s iron ore output at 4.5 MT in 2 months of FY19
Hindustan Copper: Company gets nod to carry own exploration, FY19' capex at Rs 700 crore
Karur Vysya Bank ties up with Aditya Birla Health as bancassurance channel
Strike by workers of Jaya Shree Textiles a division of Grasim Industries
Sadbhav Infrastructure to consider allotment of 1.9 billion NCDs, fund raising
South Indian Bank to consider funds raising plans
Bajaj Finance raises fixed deposit rates by 30 bps
Vama Sundari Investments (Delhi) bought 75,00,000 shares of HCL Tech at Rs 900India Infoline Investment Services bought 1,05,82,670 shares of Lakshmi Vilas Bank at Rs 100.10