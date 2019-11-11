Stocks in news: Ashok Leyland, Lupin, Britannia, IDBI Bank, Nila Infra, Laurus Labs

Aditya Birla Capital | Coal India | Hindalco Industries | CreditAccess Grameen | Aban Offshore and Essel Propack are stocks, which are in news today.
Here are the stocks that are in news today:
Results Today: Britannia Industries, Coal India, Hindalco Industries, Aban Offshore, Adani Ports, India Cements, Alkem Laboratories, Atul Auto, Balmer Lawrie, Balrampur Chini Mills, Dhampur Sugar Mills, Bombay Dyeing, Hindustan Aeronautics, Mahanagar Gas, Motherson Sumi Systems, NDTV, Omax Autos, Rolta, SJVN
Aditya Birla Capital Q2: Net profit up 37% at Rs 256 crore versus Rs 186 crore, revenue up 8% at Rs 4,299 crore versus Rs 3,978 crore, YoY
Lupin receives USFDA approval for Zileuton Extended-release tablets
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals receives ANDA approval for Adapalene and Benzoyl Peroxide Gel
Infosys is talking to law firms JSA Law and Khaitan & Co with a view to appointing one or both to strengthen the investigation into allegations by whistleblowers against top company executives
IDBI Bank Q2: Net loss at Rs 3,458.8 crore versus loss of Rs 3,602.5, NII up 25.4% at Rs 1,631.4 crore versus Rs 1,301 crore, YoY
IDBI Bank board approved the proposal for sale of entire stake of the bank in IDBI Asset Management and IDBI Mutual Fund Trustee Company and the execution of the share purchase agreement in this regard
JSW Steel - India Ratings has reaffirmed long-term issuer rating to "IND AA" for NCD program of the company
Maruti Suzuki India: Total October production down 20.7% at 1.19 lakh units agaisnt 1.50 lakh units YoY
Essel Propack appoints Parag Shah as chief financial officer of the company w.e.f. November 25, 2019
Nila Infrastructures received work order worth Rs 50.3 crore from Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation
Laurus Labs received 2 observations from USFDA for its FDF & API Integrated Facility, Unit 2 at Visakhapatnam
CreditAccess Grameen completed allotment of NCDs worth Rs 214 to Nederlandse Financierings
Raymond to seek shareholders nod to issue equity shares and preference shares aggregating to Rs 350 crore to promoter group company JK Investo Trade (India)
TTK Prestige has completed expansion facilities at its Kinathukadavu, Coimbatore and Karjan, Gujarat facilities
Nestle India Q3: Net profit up 33.5% at Rs 595 crore versus Rs 446.1 crore, revenue up 9.4% at Rs 3,215.8 crore versus Rs 2,939.3 crore, YoY
Ashok Leyland Q2: Net profit down 92.6% at Rs 38.9 crore versus Rs 527.7 crore, revenue down 48.4% at Rs 3,929.5 crore versus Rs 7,621.1 crore ,YoY
Bank Of Baroda Q2: Net profit at Rs 736.7 crore, NII at Rs 7,028 crore
Tata Power Q2: Consolidated net profit at Rs 351 crore, revenue at Rs 7,329 crore
NLC India Q2: Consolidated net profit down 18.1% at Rs 270.9 crore versus Rs 330.8 crore, revenue up 6.2% at Rs 2,426.4 crore versus Rs 2,284.4 crore,YoY
Goa Carbon October Production at 11,584 MT
Narayana Hrudayalaya board approved closure of operation of Whitefield (Bengaluru) unit of the company
EID Parry October sugar sales at 0.24 LMTICICI Bank
Said that there is no impact on Moody’s downgrade on November 8
Moody's has announced a rating action on the MTN program rating for the Bank's Bahrain branch to align with Bahrain's sovereign ratingThere are no bonds outstanding from the Bahrain branchGet access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.