Stocks in news: Ashok Leyland, Lupin, Britannia, IDBI Bank, Nila Infra, Laurus Labs

Here are the stocks that are in news today:

Results Today: Britannia Industries, Coal India, Hindalco Industries, Aban Offshore, Adani Ports, India Cements, Alkem Laboratories, Atul Auto, Balmer Lawrie, Balrampur Chini Mills, Dhampur Sugar Mills, Bombay Dyeing, Hindustan Aeronautics, Mahanagar Gas, Motherson Sumi Systems, NDTV, Omax Autos, Rolta, SJVN

Aditya Birla Capital Q2: Net profit up 37% at Rs 256 crore versus Rs 186 crore, revenue up 8% at Rs 4,299 crore versus Rs 3,978 crore, YoY

Lupin receives USFDA approval for Zileuton Extended-release tablets

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals receives ANDA approval for Adapalene and Benzoyl Peroxide Gel

Infosys is talking to law firms JSA Law and Khaitan & Co with a view to appointing one or both to strengthen the investigation into allegations by whistleblowers against top company executives

IDBI Bank Q2: Net loss at Rs 3,458.8 crore versus loss of Rs 3,602.5, NII up 25.4% at Rs 1,631.4 crore versus Rs 1,301 crore, YoY

IDBI Bank board approved the proposal for sale of entire stake of the bank in IDBI Asset Management and IDBI Mutual Fund Trustee Company and the execution of the share purchase agreement in this regard

JSW Steel - India Ratings has reaffirmed long-term issuer rating to "IND AA" for NCD program of the company

Maruti Suzuki India: Total October production down 20.7% at 1.19 lakh units agaisnt 1.50 lakh units YoY

Essel Propack appoints Parag Shah as chief financial officer of the company w.e.f. November 25, 2019

Nila Infrastructures received work order worth Rs 50.3 crore from Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation

Laurus Labs received 2 observations from USFDA for its FDF & API Integrated Facility, Unit 2 at Visakhapatnam

CreditAccess Grameen completed allotment of NCDs worth Rs 214 to Nederlandse Financierings

Raymond to seek shareholders nod to issue equity shares and preference shares aggregating to Rs 350 crore to promoter group company JK Investo Trade (India)

TTK Prestige has completed expansion facilities at its Kinathukadavu, Coimbatore and Karjan, Gujarat facilities

Nestle India Q3: Net profit up 33.5% at Rs 595 crore versus Rs 446.1 crore, revenue up 9.4% at Rs 3,215.8 crore versus Rs 2,939.3 crore, YoY

Ashok Leyland Q2: Net profit down 92.6% at Rs 38.9 crore versus Rs 527.7 crore, revenue down 48.4% at Rs 3,929.5 crore versus Rs 7,621.1 crore ,YoY

Bank Of Baroda Q2: Net profit at Rs 736.7 crore, NII at Rs 7,028 crore

Tata Power Q2: Consolidated net profit at Rs 351 crore, revenue at Rs 7,329 crore

NLC India Q2: Consolidated net profit down 18.1% at Rs 270.9 crore versus Rs 330.8 crore, revenue up 6.2% at Rs 2,426.4 crore versus Rs 2,284.4 crore,YoY

Goa Carbon October Production at 11,584 MT

Narayana Hrudayalaya board approved closure of operation of Whitefield (Bengaluru) unit of the company

EID Parry October sugar sales at 0.24 LMT