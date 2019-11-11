App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 11, 2019 08:52 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Stocks in news: Ashok Leyland, Lupin, Britannia, IDBI Bank, Nila Infra, Laurus Labs

Aditya Birla Capital | Coal India | Hindalco Industries | CreditAccess Grameen | Aban Offshore and Essel Propack are stocks, which are in news today.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Here are the stocks that are in news today:

Results Today: Britannia Industries, Coal India, Hindalco Industries, Aban Offshore, Adani Ports, India Cements, Alkem Laboratories, Atul Auto, Balmer Lawrie, Balrampur Chini Mills, Dhampur Sugar Mills, Bombay Dyeing, Hindustan Aeronautics, Mahanagar Gas, Motherson Sumi Systems, NDTV, Omax Autos, Rolta, SJVN

Aditya Birla Capital Q2: Net profit up 37% at Rs 256 crore versus Rs 186 crore, revenue up 8% at Rs 4,299 crore versus Rs 3,978 crore, YoY

Close

Lupin receives USFDA approval for Zileuton Extended-release tablets

related news

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals receives ANDA approval for Adapalene and Benzoyl Peroxide Gel

Infosys is talking to law firms JSA Law and Khaitan & Co with a view to appointing one or both to strengthen the investigation into allegations by whistleblowers against top company executives

IDBI Bank Q2: Net loss at Rs 3,458.8 crore versus loss of Rs 3,602.5, NII up 25.4% at Rs 1,631.4 crore versus Rs 1,301 crore, YoY

IDBI Bank board approved the proposal for sale of entire stake of the bank in IDBI Asset Management and IDBI Mutual Fund Trustee Company and the execution of the share purchase agreement in this regard

JSW Steel - India Ratings has reaffirmed long-term issuer rating to "IND AA" for NCD program of the company

Maruti Suzuki India: Total October production down 20.7% at 1.19 lakh units agaisnt 1.50 lakh units YoY

Essel Propack appoints Parag Shah as chief financial officer of the company w.e.f. November 25, 2019

Nila Infrastructures received work order worth Rs 50.3 crore from Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation

Laurus Labs received 2 observations from USFDA for its FDF & API Integrated Facility, Unit 2 at Visakhapatnam

CreditAccess Grameen completed allotment of NCDs worth Rs 214 to Nederlandse Financierings

Raymond to seek shareholders nod to issue equity shares and preference shares aggregating to Rs 350 crore to promoter group company JK Investo Trade (India)

TTK Prestige has completed expansion facilities at its Kinathukadavu, Coimbatore and Karjan, Gujarat facilities

Nestle India Q3: Net profit up 33.5% at Rs 595 crore versus Rs 446.1 crore, revenue up 9.4% at Rs 3,215.8 crore versus Rs 2,939.3 crore, YoY

Ashok Leyland Q2: Net profit down 92.6% at Rs 38.9 crore versus Rs 527.7 crore, revenue down 48.4% at Rs 3,929.5 crore versus Rs 7,621.1 crore ,YoY

Bank Of Baroda Q2: Net profit at Rs 736.7 crore, NII at Rs 7,028 crore

Tata Power Q2: Consolidated net profit at Rs 351 crore, revenue at Rs 7,329 crore

NLC India Q2: Consolidated net profit down 18.1% at Rs 270.9 crore versus Rs 330.8 crore, revenue up 6.2% at Rs 2,426.4 crore versus Rs 2,284.4 crore,YoY

Goa Carbon October Production at 11,584 MT

Narayana Hrudayalaya board approved closure of operation of Whitefield (Bengaluru) unit of the company

EID Parry October sugar sales at 0.24 LMT

ICICI Bank
Said that there is no impact on Moody’s downgrade on November 8
Moody's has announced a rating action on the MTN program rating for the Bank's Bahrain branch to align with Bahrain's sovereign ratingThere are no bonds outstanding from the Bahrain branch

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 11, 2019 07:54 am

tags #Stocks in News

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.